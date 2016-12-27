4th Annual Resolution Ride Jan. 7

Keep your New Year’s fitness resolution on track at the 4th Annual Resolution Ride on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Roll into the New Year on one of two fully-supported bike rides (15-mile or 35-mile) and a festival in the Crystal Springs Picnic Area of Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Los Angeles.

Riders of all skill and fitness levels are welcome. A bike skills and safety clinic for new riders will be held, along with a fitness festival with food, music and local businesses represented. Participants will have a chance to win a new bike from Just Ride LA.

The annual bike festival is produced by AIDS/LifeCycle and benefits the HIV/AIDS treatment programs of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Bring a bicycle, identification (required), and a Consumer Produced Safety Commission-approved helmet.

A limited number of loaner bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis courtesy of Just Ride LA. To reserve a bike, email chris.v@justridela.com.

Registration is $30 at resolutionride.org until Jan. 6; $35 on-site on Jan. 7. Lunch is included. For more information, visit resolutionride.org.

AIDS/LifeCycle is a fully-supported, seven-day bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Co-produced by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation, the event is designed to advance the groups’ shared interest to reduce new HIV infections and improve the quality of life for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center’s nearly 600 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services and global advocacy in Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.