4th QueerX Industry Fest

The 4th annual QueerX music, film, and industry festival gets underway Friday, May 31, in West Hollywood, featuring Billboard’s Artist of the Month Brooke Candy at Whisky A Go Go with her RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni backup dancers, and ends Sunday, June 2, with a closing night party hosted by the Tourist Office of Spain and honoring Nikita Dragun (Dragun Beauty), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and WNBA athlete Sue Bird.



QueerX continues Saturday and Sunday at The London West Hollywood with its international Competition Screenings and the Revry Summer Preview, including Laura Linney’s World Premiere of “Sink Sank Sunk” and GLAAD “Rising Star Grant” recipient River Gallo’s PonyBoi.

QueerX

Saturday night’s Centerpiece Screening is Academy Award winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s YouTube Original “State of Pride,” starring Raymond Braun, who will be honored with a Revry Visibility Award by presenters Johnny Sibilly (Pose) and Blossom Brown, and then moderate a femme-tastic panel with the film’s female producing team.



The evening ignites with lit afterparty at the brand new Rocco’s West Hollywood with performances by Jared Gelman and Madison Rose.

Sponsored by Lexus and the Tourist Office of Spain, the activities span from Vogue competitions to Flamenco performances, international screenings to a Sex & Body Positivity panel, Powerhouse Industry Pitchfests to the star-studded Revry Visibility Awards.



“QueerX is poised as the queer SXSW, offering something thrilling for every Queer enthusiast,” according to promotional materials.

The weekend Panels include “The Power of Body and Sex Positivity” with Playboy‘s Senior Editor Shane Michael Singh, Dr. Chris Donaghue (Loveline), Tre’vell Anderson (Out Magazine Editor), Adrienne Williams (MS.RPRSNTD) and YouTuber Stevie Boebi.

From the entertainment industry, “The Business of Inclusive Storytelling” brings together showrunner Ben Cory Jones (BET’s Boomerang) and Deniese Davis (HBO’s Insecure, Issa Rae Productions) or “Pioneering A Queer Music Movement” with executives from BMG, Arista, APA and artists Jordy and Davy Boi.

Saturday and Sunday, QueerX also hosts its annual Powerhouse Industry Pitchfest, giving creators the rare opportunity to pitch projects one-on-one to top producers and production companies including IFC, SoulPancake, Powderkeg Media, Management360, Brian Graden Media and more.

The closing night party follows the Revry Visibility Awards, and hosted by the Tourist Office of Spain with Spanish delicacies and performances of Flemenco, a traditional Basque acrobatic Aurresku, as well as 2019 island of Gran Canaria Drag Queen winner Drag Chuchi, along with a performance by Drag Race All Stars Aja and a set with award-winning DJ Ray Rhodes.

This year QueerX announces two international prizes: The screening competition Audience Winner will receive one ticket for travel, accommodations and entry into Rio Web Fest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Tourist Office of Spain will award a trip to Barcelona in Iberia Airlines with a stay at the Fairmont Hotel in BCN, a Tourist Bus city pass and a private guided tour.

