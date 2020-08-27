A-Listers Headline ‘Love in Action’ Sept. 12 on KTLA

Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch will join KTLA 5 news anchor Cher Calvin to cohost the two-hour, celebrity-packed fundraising “Love in Action” on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7-9 p.m. (PDT) live on KTLA’s Channel 5.

Appearances and performances by a roster of A-list entertainers include Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Sia, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Melissa Etheridge, k.d. lang, RuPaul, Meredith Vieira, Leslie Odom Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Andrew Rannells, Cynthia Erivo, Pauley Perrette, Armie Hammer, Billy Eichner, Tyler Oakley, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Miss Coco Peru, Shangela, Brian Michael Smith, Peter Paige, Bruce Vilanch, Alexandra Billings, Tonality, Lake Bell, Carla Gugino, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

“Love in Action” is the first-ever telethon to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s vital programs and services for youth, seniors, and others in need.

“When COVID-19 hit, the demand for our existing services increased,” said Lorri L. Jean, CEO of the Center. “Health care, support for LGBTQ seniors and homeless youth, legal services, and policy advocacy … plus, we saw new needs emerge, including growing numbers of people who had lost their jobs and were struggling to get enough food.”

One of the biggest supporters of the Center, and the event’s presenting sponsor, is the Ariadne Getty Foundation. Ariadne Getty, the foundation’s president and executive director, began looking at information and resources for LGBTQ children once her own two children, August and Nats, came out.

“As an ally and advocate of the community, I continually put my resources behind the Center when needed,” said Getty. “This is a drastic call for help. The ‘Love in Action’ live telethon is what the LGBTQ community does best: takes a problem and proactively asks members of the community to join in and support those who are in the greatest need.”

Event co-host Cher Calvin said she is “delighted and honored” to be part of the fundraising efforts on KTLA.

“It is an important opportunity for those who are unfamiliar with the Center to understand how vast its impact is for the LGBTQ community from homeless youth, medical services, education to seniors and HIV and STI testing.”

Without more help, said CEO Lorri Jean, the Center couldn’t meet the demand for its services. Thankfully, many friends from the entertainment industry are stepping up for the cause.

“The dollars donated on Sept. 12 will go to work the very next day helping some of the most vulnerable people in Los Angeles,” said Jean. “As the Center has done for 51 years, we’ve risen to meet these changing needs. And we’ve done so at the very time that fundraising has declined dramatically.”

“I truly hope,” added KTLA’s Calvin, “you can join us for this very special moment in time to raise funds for the vital services the Center provides… that save lives.”

Click here for the latest Center event news and information, or follow @lalgbtcenter on social media.

Presenting Sponsor is The Ariadne Getty Foundation; Diamond Sponsor is Citi Bank; Silver Sponsor is U.S. Bank; Bronze Sponsor is Bank of America; Official Airline Partner is American Airlines. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact sponsorship@lalgbtcenter.org.

To donate before (or during) showtime, CLICK HERE

“Love in Action”: Saturday, Sept. 12, 7–9 p.m. (PDT). Live on KTLA 5 and online at KTLA.com and lalgbtcenter.org/love