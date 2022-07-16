Added Outfest Screenings Include Free ‘Fire Island’

Following opening night last week, the 40th anniversary Outfest film festival announced additional screenings–including the opening night film “Anything’s Possible”–to be shown weeknights at 5 p.m. at the DGA 2 on Sunset. (Masks are required for all screenings, due to uptick in Los Angeles County COVID cases. For virtual festival, click here.)

A free screening of the hit gay rom-com “Fire Island” kicks off the list of newly added films on Monday. Written and starring Joel Kim Booster and Margaret Cho, it’s been reported that the film was inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” (if Jane had been a gay man who partied annually at the legendary LGBT summer retreat).

Additional showings also include “My Fake Boyfriend” (what happens when meddling friends decide to “help” by digitally creating a perfect fake boyfriend on social media) on Tuesday, July 19, and a repeat of the opening night film, Billy Porter’s “Anything’s Possible,” on Wednesday, July 20.

As stated, “Fire Island” tickets are free, while showings of “My Fake Boyfriend” and the encore screening of “Anything’s Possible” are $5 each.

Click the links for more information and for tickets:

Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m.: Fire Island

Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m.: My Fake Boyfriend

Wednesday, July 20 at 5 p.m.: Anything’s Possible

Outfest runs through July 24 at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA), 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, and other area theaters. For the complete film festival schedule, click here.

.