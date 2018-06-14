Adopt a Pooch at Hollywood Forever ‘Best in Show’ Screening

On Friday, June 29, the LA LGBT Center’s summer outdoor film series returns to Hollywood Forever with a showing of the mockumentary “Best in Show.”

In the spirit of the canine movie, L.A. Animal Services will bring rescue puppies available for adoption prior to the 8:30 p.m. screening.

OUT Under the Stars summer outdoor film series opens with the star-packed, laugh-out-loud film set in the highly competitive world of show dogs. The “mockumentary” features Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins, Eugene Levy, and Michael McKean, among others. Subject to his availability, actor Michael Hitchcock, yuppie Hamilton Swan in the 2000 film, will make a special appearance prior to the screening.

“This farcical flick gives us a front-row view into the competitive world of dog shows, complete with a cornucopia of dog owners and handlers scheming with each other—with their paws out,” said Rani DeMesme-Anders, staff liaison of the Center’s Los Angeles Women’s Network (LAWN). “The four-legged co-stars may be crowdpleasers, but their owners are the movie’s true divas!”

The VIP Package for Two (2) is $150, and includes early entry for two at 6 p.m.; one complimentary drive-on parking pass; reserved premier picnic seating for two with blanket and pillows; a picnic package with dinner and snacks; complimentary Barefoot Bubbly champagne; and access to the hosted Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail bar.

General admission is $25, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Center’s work to build a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Los Angeles Animal Services at this event—bringing rescue puppies to Hollywood Forever in hopes that guests might provide them with forever homes,” said Shawn Kravich, chair of the Center’s Young Professionals Council. “’Best in Show’ put a hilarious spin on the dog-eat-dog world of canine competition. Pack a picnic and join us for a howling good time out under the stars!”

Tickets for the event: Purchase Tickets Here

OUT Under the Stars sponsors: Executive Producers are American Airlines, Out@WB, U.S. Bank; Directors are Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Producers are Crunch, Gilead Sciences, JustFoodForDogs, Superdry USA; In-kind: Acqua Panna, Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, Jersey Mike’s, and Perrier® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.

WHEN: Friday, June 29

6:30 p.m.: General Admission

8:30 p.m.: Film Screening

WHERE: Hollywood Forever, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles 90038

Members of LAWN and YPC will receive complimentary early admission to the screening. To learn more and join the Los Angeles Women’s Network, visit lalgbtcenter.org/lawn. To learn more and join the Young Professionals Council, visit lalgbtcenter.org/ypc.

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center’s more than 600 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.