‘After Orlando’ Forum Set for June 13

One year ago, the world watched in horror as an outrageous act of terror was committed at against the LGBT community at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Since then, less conspicuous but equally chilling attacks on vulnerable communities continue: A quiet war against LGBT people, communities of color, women, immigrants, Muslims, and the poor—just to name a few.

“The continued assault on the rights, freedoms, and safety of marginalized communities requires that we call our leaders to account and progressive people to action,” said Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Director of Strategic Initiatives Alan Acosta.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, the Los Angeles LGBT Center will host a forum, moderated by Acosta, to talk about the ongoing struggle for equality and freedom since the Pulse shooting. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended (see below).

The panel includes: Shedrick Davis, Western Regional Director, Lambda Legal; Nikki Levy, Activist, actor, and host of Don’t Tell My Mother show; Mariana Marroquin, Anti-Violence Project Manager, Los Angeles LGBT Center; and Apolonio Morales, Political Director, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

“We hope that this conversation can lead to a deeper understanding of the issues at stake and help develop powerful and creative responses to policies that stigmatize and victimize millions of our friends, neighbors, and family members,” said Acosta.

The forum will be followed by a reception with refreshments at The Village courtyard.

Beginning on Monday, June 12—the one-year anniversary of the shootings—a ritual altar similar to what is created traditionally on Dia de Los Muertos will be on display at the Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza to honor the 49 victims. Created by the Center and Latino Equality Alliance’s LGBTQA Youth Council, the ofrenda, which includes candles and photos of the victims, will open to the public starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12, and be on display until Friday, June 16. The public is invited to write messages on cards provided and attach them to the altar’s wall.

WHAT:

Big Queer Convo: After Orlando: The Resistance Continues

A frank and emotive conversation about the one-year anniversary of the Orlando shooting and the unabated attacks on vulnerable communities, such as LGBT people, communities of color, women, immigrants, Muslims, and the poor, followed by a reception with refreshments at The Village courtyard.

WHO:

Shedrick Davis, Western Regional Director, Lambda Legal

Nikki Levy, Activist, actor, and host of Don’t Tell My Mother show

Mariana Marroquin, Anti-Violence Project Manager, Los Angeles LGBT Center

Apolonio Morales, Political Director, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles

Moderator: Alan Acosta, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Los Angeles LGBT Center

WHEN: Tuesday, June 13, 2017

7 p.m.

WHERE:

Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre

The Village at Ed Gould Plaza

1125 N. McCadden Place

Los Angeles, CA 90038

NOTE: During construction of the Center’s new facility directly across the street from The Village, free parking is limited. Limited parking is available at our Highland Annex located at 1220 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038 (one block north of The Village). Please allow extra time to find parking or choose public transportation or a ride service.

FREE admission, but reservations are recommended. To RSVP, visit lalgbtcenter.org/bqc or call 323-860-7300.