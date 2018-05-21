AIDS/LifeCycle Hits the Road

More than 2,300 cyclists and 650 volunteer “roadies” will take part in the 25th 7-day ride to end AIDS, a 545 miles journey to raise awareness about the AIDS epidemic. The AIDS/LifeCycle departs from San Francisco on Sunday, June 3, and ends Saturday, June 9, in front of Los Angeles City Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.

Among the ride participants selected as this year’s Media Ambassadors:

Adan, a 22-year-old wants to inspire other young people to help end AIDS. As an employee of an HIV clinic, he has observed firsthand how HIV and AIDS disproportionately affect the Black and Latino communities.

a 22-year-old wants to inspire other young people to help end AIDS. As an employee of an HIV clinic, he has observed firsthand how HIV and AIDS disproportionately affect the Black and Latino communities. Andrew, an active-military Army captain, is co-captain of Team Outserve, comprised mainly of U.S. military personnel united to help end AIDS. His 24-member team hail from nearly all branches of the U.S. military.

an active-military Army captain, is co-captain of Team Outserve, comprised mainly of U.S. military personnel united to help end AIDS. His 24-member team hail from nearly all branches of the U.S. military. Bobbee, a transgender women living with HIV, wants to put a face to a segment of the LGBT community that’s at high-risk of becoming exposed to the disease.

a transgender women living with HIV, wants to put a face to a segment of the LGBT community that’s at high-risk of becoming exposed to the disease. Isabeau was raised in a four-parent LGBTQ family. When she was a teen, one of her fathers died of AIDS-related complications and, years later, her other father’s best friend also passed away to the disease. A first-time participant, she’s riding in their memory.

AIDS/LifeCycle helps fund the work of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to provide free HIV/AIDS medical care, testing, and prevention services.

It also helps raise awareness to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, provides a positive, life affirming experience for people affected by HIV/AIDS, helps grow the community of activists, volunteers, and ambassadors fighting to end the disease, and to honor those who have passed from AIDS-related causes.

The ride schedule:

Sunday, June 3: San Francisco to Santa Cruz

Monday, June 4: Santa Cruz to King City

Tuesday, June 5: King City to Paso Robles

Wednesday, June 6: Paso Robles to Santa Maria

Thursday, June 7: Santa Maria to Lompoc

Friday, June 8: Lompoc to Ventura

Saturday, June 9: Ventura to Downtown Los Angeles

To support the cause CLICK HERE.