AIDS/LifeCycle June 4-10; Ends With Finish Line Festival

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, nearly 2,800 participants will begin the 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. The 16th AIDS/LifeCycle is a fully supported, seven-day bike ride—not a race—from San Francisco to Los Angeles, that funds services such as HIV testing and screenings for other sexually transmitted infections, HIV medical care, prevention services, and more.

The ride will end with a Finish Line Festival at Fairfax High School, 7850 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, on Saturday, June 10.

“We’re living in unsettling times when the health care of many Americans, including those living with HIV or AIDS, is at stake,” says Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Lorri L. Jean. “That’s why we’re more grateful than ever for the heroes—and sheroes—of AIDS/LifeCycle who are journeying 545 miles to help end AIDS and care for those living with HIV. They’re supporting the Center’s many HIV/AIDS-related services, including the free or low-cost health services of our Jeffrey Goodman Special Care Clinic, and our vanguard work to protect people from infection.”



In the seven days it takes the riders to reach Los Angeles, more than 500 people in the United States will become infected with HIV. One out of every eight people living with HIV nationwide is not aware of their status. Since 2002, when AIDS/LifeCycle first began, participants have raised more than $236 million and completed more than 58,000 journeys on bikes from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

“The commitment that AIDS/LifeCycle participants demonstrate to raising awareness and funds for HIV-related services is awe-inspiring,” said San Francisco AIDS Foundation CEO Joe Hollendoner. “Without their drive, compassion, and determination, our goals of reducing new HIV transmissions and increasing the health and lifespan of those living with HIV would be out of reach. I am proud to ride along these heroes as I participate as a cyclist in my first AIDS/LifeCycle.”

Despite the progress that has been made since the discovery of the disease in 1981, there are 1.2 million people living with HIV nationwide and an estimated 39,000 will become infected this year.

AIDS/LifeCycle’s sponsors are FedEx, Gilead Sciences, and Wells Fargo. The official bike sponsor is Cannondale.

To follow the weeklong journey through pictures, stories, and videos, visit www.aidslifecycle.org.

UPDATE: AIDS/LifeCycle® announced that participants raised more than $15.1 million dollars to support San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV/AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. [June 4, 2017]