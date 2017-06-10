Equality

AIDS/Lifecycle Raises $15.1 Million

Representing nearly every state and 18 countries, 2,226 AIDS/LifeCycle participants raised an astonishing $15.1 million for San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV/AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Pedaling 545 miles from San Francisco to West Hollywood, the cyclists enjoyed some spectacular California scenery, including the Santa Monica coast (pictured), just miles from the finish at Fairfax High School on Saturday.

The cyclists were supported by 683 volunteer “roadies,” from the start of the seven-day journey from San Francisco on June 4. The Finish Line Festival June 10 included music, food trucks, and a cheering section of friends and family welcoming the cyclists, followed by an emotional Closing Ceremony.

AIDS/LifeCycle’s sponsors include Gilead Sciences, FedEx, Chevron, and Wells Fargo. The official bike sponsor is Cannondale.

