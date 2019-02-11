Arclight Series Begins on ‘High Note’ With Oscar Nominated Composers Feb. 13

“ArcLight Presents…Hitting the High Note” launches Wednesday, Feb. 13, at ArcLight Hollywood, featuring intimate screenings and conversations with 2019’s Oscar nominated composers for Best Original Score.



ArcLight Presents…Hitting the High Note offers ArcLight guests the opportunity to delve into the intersection of film and music with the maestros who orchestrate the musical journey to the directors’ cinematic vision.

Kicking off this new series at ArcLight Hollywood is Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” followed by Focus Features “Blackkklansman” on Thursday, Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns”on Friday, and closing with Annapurna Pictures’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

“We are honored to collaborate with creators at the forefront of film and music,” said Kevin Holloway, Vice President of Film Marketing & Operations at ArcLight Cinemas. “The love of film is what guides us to continue to bring such unique programming to our guests. This immersive moviegoing experience featuring this year’s Oscar®-nominated composers enables discussion about the intersection of film and music.”

Click here for ticket information.