Author Lillian Faderman to Sign ‘Harvey Milk’ at Skirball

Distinguished scholar Lillian Faderman will discuss “Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death,” her lively and engaging biography of the first openly gay man elected to public office in the US, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Milk, a man fiercely committed to protecting all minorities, was shot along with Mayor George Moscone by a former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978. His assassination at the age of 48 made him the most famous gay man in modern history–20 years later Time magazine included him on its list of the hundred most influential individuals of the 20th Century.

Hear Faderman comment on this remarkable political figure, who is remembered as a forceful champion of LGBTQ communities, racial minorities, women, working people, the disabled, and senior citizens. The San Francisco Chronicle calls Faderman’s work “a multifaceted portrait of a complicated man.”

Books available for purchase. A book signing follows the program, 2-4 p.m.

Click for tickets; $10; free to members.