‘Bully Coward Victim’ on HBO
June 19 marks the 67th anniversary of the execution of Ivy Meeropol’s grandparents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. On Thursday, June 18, Meeropol’s documentary film, “Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn,” will premiere on HBO.
Airing at 9 p.m. ET, 10:45 p.m. PT, the film takes an unflinching look at the life and death Cohn, the infamous attorney who first gained prominence by prosecuting the Rosenbergs, known as the “atomic spies.”
Director Meeropol draws on extensive archival material to present a revealing portrait of Roy Cohn, but also comes equipped with a unique background as the Rosenbergs’ granddaughter and filmmaker of “Heir to an Execution,” an earlier HBO film that explored her family’s conflicted views of the Rosenberg trial and execution.
“The McCarthy era was all about quashing dissent in the name of national security, and that’s what we’re doing today,” Meeropol said regarding the “Heir,” in an interview with FF2 Media. “There were massive, peaceful marches in the period leading up to the start of the Iraq War, but the protesters were told that they were ‘unpatriotic.’ You don’t support the troops if you have any questions for the government? This country is supposed to be about encouraging dissent; that’s the beauty of democracy.”
Meeropol has spent much of her life feeling both repelled and fascinated by the man who prosecuted her grandparents, obtained their convictions in federal court, and then insisted on their executions.
“Roy Cohn made his name prosecuting and pushing for the execution of my grandparents Ethel and Julius Rosenberg,” says Meeropol. “Many years later he became Donald Trump’s lawyer, mentor and close friend. If there was ever a time to reflect on how we got here, it is now.”
This film, which had its World Premiere at the 2019 New York Film Festival, will also be available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners’ platforms.
Trump Mentor, Died of AIDS
Chronicling Cohn’s life from the late 1950s as chief counsel to Senator Joseph McCarthy, when he first began wielding political power, Meeropol follows him into the 1980s, when he became a darling of the Reagan White House, a rabid anti-homosexuality activist and political mentor to Trump, before dying from AIDS in 1986.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to share the film with HBO audiences,” says Meeropol.
Watch the trailer here.
