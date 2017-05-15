Carole King Reigns at LA Center’s ‘An Evening With Women’

The West Hollywood Traipsing Thru Films team interviewed Candis Cayne on the red carpet at the annual Evening With Women, a fundraiser for programs at the LA LGBT Center, and got an impromptu rendition of the popular Carole King song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which the legendary singer happened to perform later that evening.

Other celebrities taking the stage included playwright Eve Ensler (“Vagina Monologues”), who gave a passionate speech about the current political climate; comics Tig Notaro and Dana Goldberg; singer Grace Mitchell, and during a live auction, chef Susan Feniger–who will prepare meals at the homes of two happy diners and their friends for their generous bids to support the center’s programs.

Emcees for the evening were Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher.

The Center’s CEO Lorri L. Jean told the audience that the LGBTQ community should “never accept the status quo or settle for crumbs.”

“Your center will be fighting back and resisting, but with your help, we’ll be doing so much more. While they are building a wall, we will be building this,” she said, as slides appeared onscreen of the new Anita May Rosenstein Campus (named for the May Co. heir and Center supporter), which takes up a block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Jean says that the plan is to “dramatically expand our services and housing for two groups who need it the most, LGBT youth and seniors.”

See more about the center here.