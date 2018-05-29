Chrysalis Butterfly Ball June 2 Honors Chef, ET Execs

More than 700 guests will gather on June 2 at a private Mandeville Canyon Estate for the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, an evening benefiting individuals suffering with poverty and homelessness.

The annual event brings the Hollywood community and celebrities together, to honor men and women within the film, television and music industries, and to raise money for the nonprofit organization. Beginning with a red carpet and outdoor cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner and awards ceremony follow with a special musical performance by R.LUM.R.

The 2018 recipients of the Spirit of Chrysalis Award include Jim Gianopulos (Chairman & CEO, Paramount Pictures), Stacey Sher (Co-President, Activision Blizzard Studios; Producer), and Curtis Stone (Chef/Owner, Maude and Gwen). The event will also celebrate a Chrysalis client, Myron Tobin, who will receive the John Dillon Award.

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Paul Feig (Actor/Director) will co-present the award to Jim Gianopulos; Jamie Foxx (Academy Award-winning Actor and Musician) will present to Stacey Sher, and two former Chrysalis clients will present to Curtis Stone. This year’s host will be comedian Jeff Ross.

The event’s Philanthropic Partner is Kanye Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, and the event’s Entertainment Sponsor is Netflix.

WHO: Co-chairs Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Rick Hess, Donna Langley, Josh Lieberman, and Richard Weitz will be joined by Lindsay Price (Splitting Up Together) and Jeffrey Katzenberg (Producer), among others.

Chrysalis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and retain employment. Since 2002, the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball has raised over $15 million for its programs and services. For further information, CLICK HERE.