City Hosts 6th Annual Clothing Drive Jan. 2-31

The City of West Hollywood is hosting its sixth annual clothing drive for the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center on Highland beginning today, Jan. 2, 2018, through Jan. 31. Validated parking for West Hollywood City Hall is available in the automated parking garage behind City Hall off of North Sweetzer Avenue, and there is a loading area for quick drop-offs of clothing and accessories that are in good condition, as well as badly-needed personal hygiene items.

Many youth at the Youth Center do not have warm winter clothing, nor do they have professional clothing for job interviews or to sustain employment. The Center requests shoes (men’s size 7 to 13, women’s size 6 to 12, tied together), jeans (all adult sizes), jackets, backpacks, new packages of socks and underwear, and travel-sized hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, shaving items, etc.) Dress pants, shirts, suits, belts, and casual clothing are also appreciated, as are gift cards for stores such as Target, in any denomination, to purchase items for interviews—be sure to write the dollar value on gift cards.

The City of West Hollywood will be accepting items in collection bins at West Hollywood City Hall, 8300 Santa Monica Blvd. today, Jan. 2, until Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Gift cards can be left with staff members in the City’s Social Services Division on the 3rd floor of City Hall.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center on Highland responds to the essential needs of LGBT youth, thousands of whom find themselves without a home or support. The Youth Center is a safe, welcoming place that connects youth with essential services, educational, and employment opportunities. It also helps them prepare resumes and develop employment interviewing skills.

For more information about the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center on Highland, please visit www.lalgbtcenter.org/social-service-and-housing/youth.

The City of West Hollywood has a deep commitment to providing social services to community members in-need and to improving quality of life. During its 33-year history, the City has provided millions of dollars in grants to fund programs that include services for seniors; people with HIV and AIDS; members of the LGBT community; people with disabilities; alcohol and drug use recovery programs; support programs for Russian-speaking immigrants; services for people who are homeless; food programs; and health care services for people who are uninsured. For more information visit www.weho.org/wehocares or, on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/wehocares.

For additional information, contact the City of West Hollywood’s Social Services Division at (323) 848-6510. For people who are deaf or hearing impaired, call TTY (323) 848-6496.