‘Cleopatra’ Screens on 90th Anniversary of Iconic Chinese Theatre

See the newly restored 1934 Cecil B. DeMille classic “Cleopatra” on the 90th anniversary of the opening of the iconic Chinese Theatre on Monday, May 1, 2017.

The newly restored 1934 film stars Claudette Colbert as Cleopatra and Henry Wilcoxon as Marc Antony. Hollywood Heritage, the TCL Chinese Theatre, NBCUniversal and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are kicking off the organizations’ National Historic Preservation Month activities with the screening on the 90th Anniversary of the opening of the Hollywood Boulevard landmark.

DeMille’s “Cleopatra” was a critical and financial success for Paramount, receiving several Academy Award nominations and the award for Best Cinematography. The magnificent Art Deco set design inspired a demand for the Egyptian aesthetic.

The TCL Chinese Theatre was built for Hollywood promoter Sid Grauman by the architectural firm of Meyer and Holler in 1927. It was the second of his movie palaces on Hollywood Boulevard, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The mission of Hollywood Heritage, a 501(c) 3 public benefit corporation with over three decades of service, is to educate the public about the role of the early film industry and the pioneers who shaped Hollywood’s history, and to preserve Hollywood landmarks.

Premium tickets for the event include popcorn and a drink. The Theatre will validate parking for the Hollywood & Highland parking garage ($2 for up to four hours).

