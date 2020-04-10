Center Becomes Source of News, Continuing Health Services

Takashi Sato typically doesn’t “feel too comfortable with interacting with many different people whom I don’t know.”

But Sato, a graphic artist with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, has joined dozens of Center employees who are volunteering to screen Center staff and health center clients for COVID-19.

One of the few Federally Qualified Health Centers with providers who specialize in primary care for LGBT people and people living with HIV, the center continues to take new clients and schedule appointments, but most are now conducted online or by phone (telehealth).

PODCAST: ‘Center Plus Daily’



The Los Angeles LGBT Center is not only providing health services but also bringing the latest updates regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19 and other relevant news through lalgbtcenter.org/updates.

The Center manages its own blog site and podcast show known as LGBT News Now and Center Plus Daily, publishing topical stories and episodes related to the Center’s COVID response and to the LGBT community as a whole.

New episodes of Center Plus Daily airs at 1 p.m. Monday–Friday. News Now topics include:

For health services call (323-993-7500) or send a portal message to schedule an in-person visit. Clients must have an appointment in advance to visit the Center’s Health Services facilities. No walk-in visits are being accepted at this time.

For more information about the Center, see lalgbtcenter.org/updates.