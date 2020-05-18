COVID Cancelations Lead to Launch of Cable TV Platform

The coronavirus COVID-19 has shut down events all over the world, including global LGBTQ film festivals and pride celebrations slated for this year.

In response, Revry, a global LGBTQ streaming network, and Brightcove Inc., the leading global provider of cloud services for video, have teamed to launch a cable TV platform to provide an option for those in need of community during this pandemic: a free, “always on” TV experience made exclusively for LGBTQ+ people.

The new Revry apps create a cable TV-like environment streaming multiple live TV channels in real time to its diverse and multi-faceted audiences. In addition to offering full access to its On-Demand library with a Revry Premium Subscription, and limited access for free with ads, now users can watch Revry’s queer movies, shows, music, podcasts, and originals on four free live TV channels, including the first 24/7 LGBTQ global news channel, Revry Now.

‘Radically Inclusive’

“Creating a ‘radically inclusive’ global network has always been in our DNA given the diverse makeup of Revry’s women-led, majority queer, veteran and POC founding team,” said Alia J. Daniels, COO and Co-Founder of Revry. “One of the best things about the new platform is that we’re not locked-in to showcasing only one point of view at a time­. However you identify within the community, chances are you’ll always see yourself reflected back on one of our live channels.”

Revry’s divers slate of original programming includes: the Wes Anderson-style comedy series “Sink Sank Sunk,” starring Academy Award nominee Laura Linney; the anthology docu-series “The Category Is,” which follows the vibrant underground ballroom scene in different countries; the second season of the reality TV series, “Putting On,” and the comedy series “BIFL” which explores the wide range of identities within the LGBTQIA spectrum.

In addition to the more than 100 new titles being added this Pride season, the Queer TV network will also release the new VICE-like docu-series “Submission Possible,” exploring the queer side of kink and sex positive culture as it exists in different cities throughout the country.

Revry Share Initiative for LGBTQ Businesses

As a response to the pandemic, Revry has also created the Revry Share Initiative in order to give back to LGBTQ+ organizations and businesses affected by COVID. Multiple national and international organizations and businesses have already signed up to participate in the Initiative including PFLAG, NGLCC, LA Pride, the Advocate & Out Magazines, Metropolitan Community Churches, San Francisco LGBT Center and the international LGBTQ centers’ CenterLink organization.

The Queer TV network, named “App of the Day” by the Apple App Store, will be adding 10 new live channels before the end of the year–further expanding its unique virtual cable TV network into Pride season and beyond. For any more information about subscribing or watching live channels, go to revry.tv. Check out the new Revry trailer here.

