Director Acs Takes Underground to the Surface in ‘Flu$h’

Actor-performance artist Heather Maria Acs takes the reins of her first short film,”Flu$h,” premiering at Outfest on Wednesday, July 18, before the Joan Jett documentary “Bad Reputation.”

Watch her interview with Goweho.com editor Laurie Schenden from the DGA. The screening takes place at the Ford Theatres (also known as the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre), 2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles, at 8:30 p.m.



Click for tickets and information.