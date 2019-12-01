Donation Party Dec. 7

Admission is free to the annual donation drive party known as “Give What You Can,” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at Flaming Saddles, 8811 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.

The event is hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Young Professionals Council (YPC), which is collecting new gift cards, unopened personal hygiene essentials, and canned or non-perishable food items to benefit LGBT seniors served by the Center.

Donors at the party will receive a complimentary drink.

“Many of our LGBT seniors live on $999 or less each month and struggle to afford housing and other necessities,” said Kimberly Fisher, staff liaison for Center membership and the YPC.



“Just as staggering, they are four times less likely to have children and grandchildren to support them, and they’re twice as likely as their heterosexual counterparts to live alone,” she added.



Guests are encouraged to post photos of their donations on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with hashtag #givewhatyoucan and by tagging the Center at @lalgbtcenter



If you’re unable to attend the donation drive party, you can drop off gift cards, personal hygiene essentials, or canned/non-perishable goods at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Senior Center located at the Anita May Rosenstein Campus, 1118 N. McCadden Place, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.



Event sponsors include Flaming Saddles and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“Help us make a significant difference in their lives, especially during the holiday season,” says Fisher. “Give what you can so that our LGBT seniors may thrive.”



For more information about Give What You Can, visit lalgbtcenter.org/givewhatyoucan

