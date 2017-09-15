Emmy Nominee Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor is an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, an award he’s won the last two years for his role as Maura Pfefferman on “Transparent.” The awards will be televised this Sunday.

Watch Goweho.com’s coverage of Tambor’s red carpet appearance, before a special screening from the latest season of the Amazon show during Outfest at the Directors Guild of America. The veteran actor talks about the impact that the character has had not only on society but on him as well.

Tambor is up against Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”; Donald Glover, “Atlanta”, and William H. Macy, “Shameless.”