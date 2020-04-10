Open For Business? Goweho Offers Free Advertising!

Goweho.com has set up a free advertising directory to include local restaurants, pharmacies, pet stores and other essential businesses that are open and operating under the COVID-19 restrictions.

In an effort to help businesses and consumers to connect, and restaurants and food service companies can only provide take-out or delivery service, Goweho has created a portal where businesses can input their information–such as phone number, location, hours and description of the business. We will share that information through our website as well as on social media platforms.

Click this link to input your information, we’ll verify the business, then publicize it.

Please follow all health guidelines–wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing!

Questions? Contact us at lkschenden@gmail.com.