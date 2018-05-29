Free ‘Sunset Trip’ Trolley Gets Rolling June 2

The City of West Hollywood will kickoff it’s new Sunset Trip free nighttime trolley ride with a celebration at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, at the 1 OAK club, 9039 W. Sunset Blvd.

Running every 15 minutes, riders can hop on and off from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., ensuring nighttime transportation for patrons and residents dining, dancing or just out for a ride.

The boundaries roughly cover Fairfax from Santa Monica to Sunset, to Doheny, between Melrose and Sunset. Riders of the Sunset Trip Trolley will be able to connect with the yellow PickUp trolleys (in service since 2013) at the Santa Monica/San Vicente and the Santa Monica/Fairfax stops.

@WeHoSunsetTrip