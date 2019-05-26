Galaxy Hosts Pride Night June 2

As part of its 50th anniversary celebratory year, the Los Angeles LGBT Center is teaming up with the LA Galaxy professional soccer team for its sixth annual Pride Night on Sunday, June 2, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The five-time MLS (Major League Soccer) Cup champions will take on the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m.



Prior to the match, American Idol Season 14 finalist and Center supporter Rayvon Owen will sing the National Anthem.



“LA Galaxy has an excellent track record of inclusivity, particularly regarding the LGBT community. When former LA Galaxy player Robbie Rogers—who is also a Center supporter—became the first openly gay male athlete to join MLS, he received nothing short of moral support from his teammates,” said Melantha Hodge, the Center’s strategic partnership manager. “We are thrilled to partner with LA Galaxy for their Pride Night, especially as part of the Center’s 50th anniversary year.”



Pride Night ticket packages range from $20 to $116, with proceeds benefiting the Center. Every ticket holder of the specially-priced ticket packages will receive an exclusive Pride Night fanny pack designed with rainbow-colored straps.



“We are extremely excited to host our sixth annual Pride Night on June 2 and partner with the Los Angeles LGBT Center in conjunction with this event,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “For the past 50 years, the Center has done outstanding work in Los Angeles—and beyond—for the LGBT community, and we are proud to collaborate with them as we celebrate soccer for all during our match.”



To purchase Pride Night ticket packages, visit lagalaxy.com/pride.

To learn more about the Los Angeles LGBT Center, visit lalgbtcenter.org.





