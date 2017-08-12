GoWeho Joins Out Power50 at Goya Studios in Hollywood

Goweho.com joined Out’s celebration of the Power50 – LGBTQ artists, innovators and educators – at Goya Studios in Hollywood this week.

Among the attendees were Adam Lambert, (pictured above), Carrie Preston, Carson Kressley, Tyler Oakley, Jen Rosenstein, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and many others.

Out ranks the Power 50– #Power50–who are the most influential LGBT voices in America. Among the Top Ten are:

1. Rachel Maddow . TV host, political commentator.

2. Anderson Cooper. News correspondent.

3. Ellen DeGeneres. Comedian, talk-show host.

4. Jill Soloway. Writer, showrunner.

5. Ryan Murphy. Showrunner.

6. Anthony Romero. Executive director ACLU.

7. Tammy Baldwin. U.S. Senator, Wisconsin.

8. RuPaul Charles. Drag queen, TV supermodel.

9. Mary Kay Henry. Union organizer.

10. The Wachowskis. Filmmakers, showrunners.

The complete list of 50 of the most famous gay men and women–the Power50–are profiled HERE.

Power50 sponsor Genesis USA also graced the red carpet and the studio with their luxury vehicles. Drink sponsor Stoli delivered the creative cocktails.