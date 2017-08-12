Entertainment

GoWeho Joins Out Power50 at Goya Studios in Hollywood

Comedian and host of The Advocate's Out in Left Field conducted interviews on the red carpet.

Goweho.com joined Out’s celebration of the Power50 – LGBTQ artists, innovators and educators – at Goya Studios in Hollywood this week.

Among the attendees were Adam Lambert, (pictured above), Carrie Preston, Carson Kressley, Tyler Oakley, Jen Rosenstein, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and many others.

Out ranks the Power 50– #Power50–who are the most influential LGBT voices in America.  Among the Top Ten are: 

Goweho.com's Laurie Schenden and LGBT Hollywood's Mary Jo Godges.

1. Rachel Maddow. TV host, political commentator.
2. Anderson Cooper. News correspondent.
3. Ellen DeGeneres. Comedian, talk-show host.
4. Jill Soloway. Writer, showrunner.
5. Ryan Murphy. Showrunner.
6. Anthony Romero. Executive director ACLU.
7. Tammy Baldwin. U.S. Senator, Wisconsin.
8. RuPaul Charles. Drag queen, TV supermodel.
9. Mary Kay Henry. Union organizer.
10. The Wachowskis. Filmmakers, showrunners.

The complete list of 50 of the most famous gay men and women–the Power50–are profiled HERE.

Power50 sponsor Genesis USA also graced the red carpet and the studio with their luxury vehicles. Drink sponsor Stoli delivered the creative cocktails.

 

Journalist Laurie Schenden covers the entertainment industry, with many of her notable celebrity interviews appearing in the Los Angeles Times and other national and international publications. As a longtime columnist and feature writer for the LA Times, she also covered events and California destinations for the lifestyle, Outdoors and Travel sections. Laurie Schenden's international pieces include the long-running Where Are They Now celebrity feature for Spotlight Magazine, published in five languages. Laurie has also contributed to numerous documentary films, and is currently producing a documentary for her own company, Saving Grace Films.

