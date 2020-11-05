Community

Hollywood Heritage’s Evening @ the Barn Returns Nov. 11

By  | 

“Bunker Hill Los Angeles: Essence of Sunshine & Noir” will be the first virtual event of the Evening @ The Barn 2020-2021 online season, broadcasting Nov. 11, followed by an encore screening on Nov. 15.

The Hollywood Heritage Museum (Lasky-DeMille Barn) remains closed due to the pandemic, but the overwhelming response to initial online offerings from the Evening @ The Barn broadcasts has led to a new format for the 2020-21 virtual season.

A number of programs will be broadcast twice–first for the regular Wednesday online Evening @ The Barn broadcast, followed by a repeat the following Sunday, to allow members and supporters here and abroad to catch the programs.

For the November program, Nathan Marsak, author of “Bunker Hill Los Angeles: Essence of Sunshine & Noir,” will provide a compelling, personalized examination of Los Angeles’ storied Bunker Hill through location videos and interviews. Marsak will share the area’s rich, multi-layered architecture, cast of colorful characters and its dramatic evolution over more than 150 years.

Marsak is a Los Angeles historian, preservation advocate, and author of Los Angeles Neon.

The event will be co-hosted by Mary Mallory and Brian Judd from Hollywood Heritage.

The book will be available for purchase through Hollywood Heritage’s online museum shop.

Details: 

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. (PST)

Click HERE for tickets for this presentation

or Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. (PST)

Click HERE for tickets for this encore presentation

.

For more about the nonprofit Hollywood Heritage and upcoming events and programs, go to HollywoodHeritage.org.

 

Related Items

Journalist Laurie Schenden covers the entertainment industry, with many of her notable celebrity interviews appearing in the Los Angeles Times and other national and international publications. As a longtime columnist and feature writer for the LA Times, she also covered events and California destinations for the lifestyle, Outdoors and Travel sections. Laurie Schenden's international pieces include the long-running Where Are They Now celebrity feature for Spotlight Magazine, published in five languages. Laurie has also contributed to numerous documentary films, and is currently producing a documentary for her own company, Saving Grace Films.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply