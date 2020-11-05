Hollywood Heritage’s Evening @ the Barn Returns Nov. 11

“Bunker Hill Los Angeles: Essence of Sunshine & Noir” will be the first virtual event of the Evening @ The Barn 2020-2021 online season, broadcasting Nov. 11, followed by an encore screening on Nov. 15.

The Hollywood Heritage Museum (Lasky-DeMille Barn) remains closed due to the pandemic, but the overwhelming response to initial online offerings from the Evening @ The Barn broadcasts has led to a new format for the 2020-21 virtual season.

A number of programs will be broadcast twice–first for the regular Wednesday online Evening @ The Barn broadcast, followed by a repeat the following Sunday, to allow members and supporters here and abroad to catch the programs.

For the November program, Nathan Marsak, author of “Bunker Hill Los Angeles: Essence of Sunshine & Noir,” will provide a compelling, personalized examination of Los Angeles’ storied Bunker Hill through location videos and interviews. Marsak will share the area’s rich, multi-layered architecture, cast of colorful characters and its dramatic evolution over more than 150 years.

Marsak is a Los Angeles historian, preservation advocate, and author of Los Angeles Neon.

The event will be co-hosted by Mary Mallory and Brian Judd from Hollywood Heritage.

The book will be available for purchase through Hollywood Heritage’s online museum shop.

Details:

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. (PST)

Click HERE for tickets for this presentation

or Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. (PST)

Click HERE

.

For more about the nonprofit Hollywood Heritage and upcoming events and programs, go to HollywoodHeritage.org.