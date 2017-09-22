Jimmy Kimmel Hosts Vanguards

Meet Cher? We’re there! As if the prestige of the 48th annual Vanguard Awards at the Beverly Hilton isn’t enough, several once-in-a-lifetime auction items are sure to draw many to the annual fundraiser for the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Saturday.

Items such as the meet & greet with Cher at her Vegas show; a tennis lesson with the legendary Billie Jean King that includes tickets to the U.S. Open (with air fare!); getaways to Hawaii and a Cabo golf resort; a 3-night Louisiana Casino Escape, or 2 floor tickets to a Laker game…are you there yet?

The festivities, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 8 p.m.

Honorees are Ariel Emanuel, co-CEO of WME|IMG, and Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor in the Obama Administration.

Other guests include MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, writer-show runner Shonda Rhimes, comedian Jermaine Fowler, Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, music artist Milan Christopher, and more.

You don’t have to attend the event to bid on the dozens of auction items.

For tickets to the event, Click Here. For the auction list and/or to make a bid, Click Here.