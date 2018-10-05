Kacy Gets Equality Fashion Week Underway at Montrose Tonight

Designer Nik Kacy kicks off Equality Fashion Week today with an exclusive fashion show atop the trendy Montrose Hotel, a week ahead of the annual LA Fashion Week.
The first ever LGBTQ-focused fashion event celebrates the queer fashion community in all its colorful spectrums, with five days of LGBTQ+ artists and designers in pop-up meet-n-greets & fashion displays, in the days before designers head downtown for LA Fashion Week, Oct. 11-14.
Kacy is founder-president of the genderfree luxury brand NiK Kacy Footwear, which creates gender-equal and genderfree footwear and accessories for identities in all spectrums. As a transmasculine individual who also identifies as gender nonbinary, Kacy creates designs inspired by personal identity, style and using fashion as activism.
The goal of the Equality Fashion Week is not only to show off designers’ latest creations, but to also provide a platform for designers that defy conventional standards, particularly when it comes to models’ shapes and sizes. Dispelling the myth of “appropriate body types” as well as gender identity, models will also include trans and non-binary individuals as well as people of color.
Kacy, founder/president of the genderfree luxury brand NiK Kacy Footwear, has partnered with TransLatina Coalition, donating parts of the proceeds from sponsorships to the Coalition. As a transmasculine individual who also identifies as gender nonbinary, Kacy’s designs are inspired by both their personal identity, style and using fashion as activism.
Other LGBT fashionistas slated to serve up a dazzling platter of colors, patterns, prints and styles throughout the one-week event, showcasing the hottest LA-based couturiers and emerging designers, include Sharpe Suiting, Hologram City, Fem/Haus, Lior Boroda, Dapper Boi and Stuzo Clothing.
Kacy’s motive is “not only to support the business of queer style, but also to foster a social responsibility,” said a spokesperson, “with the hopes of turning the event into an annual rendezvous, each fashion installment will become a platform for activism–providing awareness to causes & issues still facing the LGBTQ community.”
Equality Fashion Week
Friday, Oct. 5 – Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018
Montrose West Hollywood
900 Hammond St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
*Valet Parking Available
Oct. 5 Exclusive Fashion Show
7 Queer Designers and Live Performances
Hosted by Carmen Carrera
Oct. 6-9 Montrose Vino & Vinyl
“Meet the Designers” Pop-Up Events*
Hosted Wine Bar each night
Sip-N-Shop with queer designers and performers
from Equality Fashion Week!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login