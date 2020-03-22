Special Interviews r.e. COVID-19 on ‘Blunt Post’

“The Blunt Post with Vic” on KPFK presents this special program on the coronavirus COVID-19 (recorded March 16, 2020), including interviews with two leading infectious disease specialists, Dr. James Cherry of UCLA and Dr. Jerome De Vente of APLA Health. Click the player below:
Journalist Vic Gerami is a regular contributor to Goweho.com. He is the Editor & Publisher of The Blunt Post, and spent six years at Frontiers Magazine, followed by LA Weekly and Voice Media Group. His syndicated celebrity Q&A column, 10 Questions with Vic, is a Los Angeles Press Club National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award finalist.
