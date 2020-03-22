KPFK’s ‘Blunt Post’ Tackles COVID-19, the Road Ahead

“The Blunt Post with Vic,” now airing Mondays at 7 a.m. (PST) on KPFK 90.7 FM, will welcome Congressmembers Maxine Waters (CA-43rd District), and Judy Chu (CA 27th District) on this week’s show, on March 23.

“In my interview,” said show host Vic Gerami, “Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Judy Chu will talk about [Coronavirus] COVID-19, where we are as a global community and the USA, how they feel about the three stimulus bills in front of Congress, President Trump’s deliberate mis-naming of the virus to a derogatory term, and the road ahead.”

Vic Gerami with Marianne Williamson

A noted journalist and columnist who’s covered politics in the city of West Hollywood (and has been a contributor to Goweho.com), Gerami has produced and hosted shows for KPFK the last few years.

As host of “The Blunt Post with Vic” on KPFK, Gerami has already interviewed key players in state and national politics, including Congressmember Ted Lieu (CA-33rd District) in the premiere episode.

In his third term in Congress, Lieu sits on the House Judiciary and House Foreign Affairs committees. He was also elected by Democratic Colleagues to serve as a Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.



Congressmember Lieu discussed such timely topics as President Trump’s impeachment, Congressional oversight, the importance of the 2020 census, his bill to outlaw gay conversion therapy, and the early days of the coronavirus in the U.S.

“I am thrilled to be host of ‘The Blunt Post’ with Vic on KPFK, a station I’ve been listening to since college and consider a rare and priceless institution,” Gerami said.

“My show informs, entertains and hopefully inspires listeners as I cover breaking and national news, offer commentary and interview high-profile elected officials, dignitaries, and headline makers,” he added.

Former-presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was also a “Blunt Post” guest, a week before she suspended her campaign. Click to hear the interview.

The show is also available in KPFK’s archives, SoundCloud, iTunes, Tune-In, and Spotify.

“KPFK and Pacifica Network dare to discuss topics and go beneath the surface way beyond any other network and I am proud and humbled to be in the mix,” said Gerami.

Program Director Kevin Fleming said KPFK is excited to “bring Vic and ‘The Blunt Post’ into the KPFK family.

“He brings the type of experience, skills, contacts and enthusiasm we need to attract the progressive community we seek,” said Fleming.

Early in his media industry career, Gerami worked at Frontiers Magazine, LA Weekly and Voice Media Group. Gerami was twice selected as a finalist in the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards “Columnist of the Year” category, most recently in 2019. His Q&A column “10 Questions with Vic” is internationally syndicated in the USA, Canada, Great Britain.

“I want KPFK listeners to start their weeks off every Monday morning by listening to an interview with some of the most exceptional, brilliant, and inspiring progressive leaders on the planet,” said Gerami.

“One of my objectives is to salute the most extraordinary public servants, highlight important causes and celebrate major achievements.”