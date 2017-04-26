LA Blade Launch Party at Pump

LA Blade made its official debut in West Hollywood on April 25 with a launch party at Pump. Publisher-Editor Troy Masters welcomed a packed bar that included dozens of familiar faces, including public relations guru Howard Bragman, LA County Assessor Jeffrey Prang, West Hollywood’s own Traipsing Thru Films filmmakers Renee Sotile and Mary Jo Godges, activist-comedian Robin Tyler, and many others.

Find out more about the magazine at losangelesblade.com.