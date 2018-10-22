Legacy Awards to Honor Simien, Sony, ‘POSE’ at Vibiana

The 13th annual Outfest Legacy Awards, presented by Merrill Lynch, will honor Justin Simien (Dear White People), the cast and creator of “POSE” (Stephen Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J), and Sony Pictures Classics on Sunday, Oct. 28, at Vibiana in Los Angeles.

Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince) will take the stage as a presenter, along with host Dana Goldberg and Outfest Executive Director Christopher Racster.

“I’m looking forward to helping preserve the history of the LGBTQ community in film and to bring some much needed laughter in these trying times for our community,” said Goldberg, a veteran comedian known not only for keeping the room in hysterics but also raising the fundraising bar during benefit auctions.

Outfest and the UCLA Film & Television Archive partnered in 2005 to create the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, dedicated to preserving lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender moving images at risk of being lost due to deterioration and neglect.

Prior to the establishment of the Legacy Project, there was no system in place to save and restore independent and orphaned LGBTQ films that lack studio support or other financial means to care for and provide access to them. The Outfest UCLA Legacy Project works to preserve and provide access to LGBTQ films.

Over the last decade, the project has established the largest publicly accessible collection of LGBTQ moving images anywhere in the world; more than 38,000 items and growing.

UCLA Film & Television Archive is renowned globally for its pioneering efforts to rescue, preserve and showcase moving image media—and is dedicated to ensuring that the collective visual memory of our time is explored and enjoyed for generations to come. http://www.cinema.ucla.edu

For tickets to the Legacy Awards Click Here.