Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Center Honored for Excellence March 19

In recognition of its noteworthy productions and performances spanning two decades, including The Laramie Project, Blackbird, The Goat, Hit the Wall, and most recently, the West Coast premiere of Ike Holter’s Exit Strategy, the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center will be honored with the Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theatre at the 49th annual Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) awards ceremony on March 19, 2018.

The Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, the programming division of the Center’s Cultural Arts department, was formed in 1998 following the Center’s opening of its $7 million community education and cultural center in Hollywood known as The Village at Ed Gould Plaza. The Center’s Cultural Arts department has a track record of developing award-winning productions in the Center’s two theaters, the 200-seat Renberg Theatre and the more intimate Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

“Since 1998 we have been driven to put on provocative and evocative performances that open the audiences’ hearts and minds and spur conversations, but this is just a taste of what the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center has in store for the next 20 years,” said Center Director of Cultural Arts Jon Imparato. “Thanks to our tireless crews and talented actors, directors, and writers … we’ll continue to create the very best of local theatre.”

To date, the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center has scheduled these upcoming productions and performances: An Evening with Sweet Baby J’ai on Saturday, February 10; Dennis Hensley’s You Don’t Know My Life on Sunday, March 11; and CineArte 2018: A Latinx Queer Festival on April 20-22.

Tickets may be purchased online at lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at 323-860-7300. Net proceeds from all ticket sales support the center’s free and low-cost programs and services.

For more information about the Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, visit lalgbtcenter.org/theatre.

For more information about the 49th Annual LADCC Awards Ceremony, which will honor local theaters in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, visit 2018criticsawards.brownpapertickets.com.