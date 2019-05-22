Linda Perry, Suzanne Todd Will Be Bells of June 1 Butterfly Ball

Songwriter-producer Linda Perry will be presented with the Spirit of Chrysalis Award by Sara Gilbert (The Conners), and film and TV producer Suzanne Todd will be presented with the award by Adam Devine (Righteous Gemstones) at the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 1.



The Butterfly Ball honors those in the film, television, fashion, and music industries who strive to achieve creative excellence, drawing more than 700 guests each year for an evening benefitting Chrysalis’ mission, to help individuals out of poverty and homelessness by providing the tools needed to gain employment.

The evening begins with a purple carpet and outdoor cocktail reception, followed by an acoustic performance by Grammy award-winning artist Ziggy Marley, a sit-down dinner, award ceremony, and a closing performance by Grammy award-nominated singer Natasha Bedingfield.



Once again, the event’s Philanthropic Partner is Kanye Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, and the event’s Entertainment Sponsor is Netflix.



Event co-chairs include Rebecca Gayheart-Dane, Jim Gianopulos, Rick Hess, Donna Langley, Josh Lieberman, Stacey Sher and Richard Weitz who will all be joined by Jordana Brewster (Fast and the Furious), Claire Forlani (Five Feet Apart), Jason Lewis (Sex and the City), LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles), Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Lindsay Price (Splitting Up Together), Red Foo (Singer, LMFAO), Sara Rue (Will & Grace), Dougray Scott (Batwoman) and Chrishell Stause (Days of Our Lives).

“Our job-readiness and transitional jobs programs are utilized by thousands of folks seeking change every year,” said Chrysalis President & CEO Mark Loranger. “Since the last Butterfly Ball, we have opened our first new center in 17 years, and we are truly grateful to everyone who supports this event, as they have allowed us to serve more clients and work toward ending homelessness in our community.”

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and growth equity.



For more information on the event click here.