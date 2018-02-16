Music Video Opens ‘Vagina Monologues’ in West Hollywood

A sneak peek at the music video “I Remember Nicole: A Global Anthem Reclaiming Power Over Domestic Violence” will open the second annual production of “The Vagina Monologues,” hosted by the Hollywood Chapter of NOW this weekend at the West Hollywood City Council Chambers.

The event is part of the National Organization of Women’s advocacy for legislation that “will continue to benefit the lives of women and girls from all walks of life,” according to the Hollywood Chapter.

“I Remember Nicole” was written by West Hollywood filmmakers Renee Sotile and Mary Jo Godges of Traipsing Thru Films, along with Pat and Pete Luboff, and performed by “American Idol’s” Hollie Cavanagh and Melodye Perry (niece of Darlene Love, for music aficionados).

Tanya Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, referred to the song as “beautiful” and “breathtaking,” adding that she is supportive of the project. “There are absolutely no words to express what I’m feeling,” she said. “It is amazing how Nicole touches lives and she’s never forgotten!”

Coinciding with the #MeToo movement, the filmmakers say the song is “a metaphor for a highly-publicized domestic violence victim, raises awareness about the epidemic of domestic violence and the importance of self-care.”

They turned their lens toward the topic of domestic violence with the music video project because they hope the song, “empowers victims of domestic violence to remove themselves from the cycle of abuse and inspires them to reach out for help.”

The annual staging of “The Vagina Monologues” happens Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, at 2 p.m., in the City Council Chambers at West Hollywood Library. Directed by Shaina Rosenthal and Produced by John Erickson, this year’s cast includes Abbe Land, Alana Roshay, Amanda Smash Hyde, Chela Demuir Cartier, Chelsea Lee Byers, Frances Fisher, Gia Ryan, Ivy Bottini, Jazielle Noelle Triplett,Karen Andros Eyres, Kristina Mitchell, Lindsey Horvath, Marie Cartier,Noemi Torres, Sara Mitchell, and Toni Sawyer.

“We hope … to join a women’s event to premiere the song, with a live performance of the song,” said Sotile. “Music has an influence and reach that leaves lasting impressions.”

Nicole Brown Simpson continues to be a symbol for domestic violence, calling attention to an issue that was a backdrop to the devastating murder that took her life.

“To me, she was my sister,” said Tanya, “but, too many, she saved their lives.”

The next NOW event is the Women’s HERstory Awards on March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room in the West Hollywood Library. NOW is encouraging women to continue with the show of strength that began with the Women’s March, by marching “to the polls” to vote.