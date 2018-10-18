Outdoor Cinema Screens ‘Coco’ Oct. 20 & Oct. 27

Street Food Cinema will bring animated fan favorite “Coco” to outdoor cinema audiences in Spanish on Saturday, Oct. 20, at LA State Historic Park, and in English on Oct. 27 at Pasadena’s Victory Park. This heartwarming film, inspired by the Mexican tradition known as Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead, follows a generations-old mystery that leads to a vibrant and celebratory family reunion. The music alone makes the moviegoing experience worthwhile.

The entire evening on Oct. 20 will celebrate the rich Latino heritage that helped found Los Angeles, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment begins at 5:30 with live music and performances from Ballet Folklorico Los Angelitos, Cielito Lindo Folkloric Ballet of Simi Valley, Ballet Folklorico Alma Latina Long Beach, Ballet Folklorico Son de la Palma, Palms Middle School, and The Mariachi Conservatory.

The movie begins at 7 p.m.

Onsite food trucks will include: Burger Monster, Mapuche Native Argentinian Food, Tender Grill Gourmet Brazilian Kitchen, Frijolitos Mobile Coffee, Viva Los Cupcakes and more!

For a list of entertainment, food trucks and other details for Oct. 27 at Victory Park, click the link below.

The films synopsis: Miguel, a young boy who aspires to be a musician, has been confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music. He enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. What transpires is an inspiring journey about family, the power of music, and the connection to loved ones who’ve passed on.

Now in it’s 7th season, Street Food Cinema combines the outdoor movie experience with street food, games, live music and more. Click for the full Street Food Cinema schedule.