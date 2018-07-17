Celebrities

Outfest 2018 in Pictures

By  | 

Jeff Kaufman, Christopher Racster, Rita Moreno, Marcia Ross, at "Every Act of Life" screening.

Jeff Kaufman, Outfests’ Christopher Racster, Rita Moreno, Marcia Ross, at “Every Act of Life” screening.

Filmmaker Heather Acs

Filmmaker Heather Acs

Director Quentin Lee, actor Jeanne Chinn at Legacy screening of "Shopping For Fangs."

Director Quentin Lee, actor Jeanne Chinn at Legacy screening of “Shopping For Fangs.”

Filmmaker panelists Sara Shaw, Ashly Perez, Sheria Irving

Filmmaker panelists Sara Shaw, Ashly Perez, Sheria Irving

Skating champ/choreographer Lorna Brown attended the doc about her friend John Curry.

Skater/choreographer Lorna Brown at ‘The Ice King,’ about her friend John Curry.

Actor Rita Moreno made a splash on the red carpet for the Terrence McNally doc, "Every Act of Life."

Actor Rita Moreno made a splash on the red carpet for the Terrence McNally documentary, “Every Act of Life.”

'Every Act of Life' filmmakers Jeff Kaufman, Marcia Ross.

‘Life’ filmmakers Jeff Kaufman, Marcia Ross.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Director Quentin Lee, second from left.

Director Quentin Lee, second from left.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply