Outfest Announces 2018 Lineup

No one can accuse the 2018 Outfest, the 36th Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, of lacking diversity. Two-thirds of this year’s content (of 221 films and 13 TV series) is directed by women, people of color and trans filmmakers.

Here’s the programming lineup for the 2018 film festival, presented by HBO, that will be held July 12-22, 2018.

The festival opens at the Orpheum Theatre is “Studio 54,” filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary; and closes with FilmRise’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” Desiree Akhavan’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner, screening at the Theatre at the Ace.

“This year, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences named Outfest as an Academy-Award qualifying film festival for their Short Film Awards,” stated Christopher Racster, Outfest Executive Director. “This recognition acknowledges our long history of discovering extraordinary short films, and the talented filmmakers who have used Outfest as a platform to launch their careers.

“Providing access to content remains at the heart of what we do,” he adds. “We are thrilled to be at new venues … including Plaza de la Raza, the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the California African American Museum, Regal Cinemas at LA Live, and to be returning to newly renovated Ford Theatre for screenings under the stars.”

The festival features five world premieres including the deeply felt film from Taiwan, “Bao Bao”; “Bright Colors and Bold Patterns” directed by Michael Urie with a hilarious performance from Drew Droege; Laura Madalinski’s “Two in the Bush: A Love Story” a polyamorous love story; Jamie Patterson’s new feature film “Tucked” about two drag performers connecting across generations; and “Room to Grow” a documentary looking at the lives of queer teenagers today. As well as North American and US Premieres, “Eva & Candela,” “Sodom,” “Canary,” “Cola De Mono,” and “Daddy Issues.”

The documentary section shines a light on unsung communities, including Alina Skrzesewska’s “Game Girls” which follows a couple as they struggle to navigate life in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, to the much anticipated SXSW Audience Award winner “Transmilitary” about those fighting for an equal chance to service their country.

Screenings at the Ford Theatres will kick off on July 18 with “Bad Reputation,” a documentary about Joan Jett; then Documentary Centerpiece, “When the Beat Drops,” followed by “Postcards from London” and concluding with “Wild Nights with Emily” featuring Molly Shannon.

OutSet: The Young Filmmakers Project from Los Angeles LGBT Center and Outfest, will premiere five shorts on Sunday, July 22. Now in its sixth year, the OutSet program empowers youth ages 16-24 to share their stories though film.

Outfest members receive free tickets, priority entrance to screenings or all-access passes. Tickets go on sale to members beginning Thursday, June 14. General admission sales begin Monday, June 18. Contact the Box Office for membership, tickets and event information: (213) 480-7065.

2018 OUTFEST LOS ANGELES LGBT FILM FESTIVAL LINE-UP

GALA FILMS:

STUDIO 54 – Opening Night Gala

Dir: Matt Tyrnauer, USA, 2018, 98 min

OUR FUTURE ENDS – Platinum Centerpiece, Co-Presented by Some Serious Business

Dir: Clement Hil Goldberg, USA, 2018, 50 min

WE THE ANIMALS – U.S. Centerpiece

Dir: Jeremiah Zagar, USA, 2018, 93 min

REINVENTING MARVIN – International Centerpiece

Dir: Anne Fontaine, France, 2017, 115 min

WHEN THE BEAT DROPS – Documentary Centerpiece

Dir: Jamal Sims, USA, 2018, 87 min

THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST – Closing Night Gala

Dir: Desiree Akhavan, USA, 2018, 90 min

DRAMATIC FEATURES

1985

Dir: Yen Tan, USA, 2018, 85 min

ANCHOR AND HOPE

Dir: Carlos Marques-Marcet, Spain, 2017, 113 min

BITTER MELON

Dir: H.P. Mendoza, USA, 2018, 100 min

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS – World Premiere

Dir: Michael Urie (For the Stage) & David Horn (For the Screen), USA, 2018, 89 min

CANARY (KANARIE) – North American Premiere

Dir: Christiaan Olwagen, South Africa, 2018, 120 min

COLA DE MONO – US Premiere

Dir: Alberto Fuguet, Chile, 2017, 102 min

CUERNAVACA

Dir: Alejandro Andrade Pease, Mexico, 2017, 89 min

DADDY ISSUES – US Premiere

Dir: Amara Cash, USA, 2018, 88 min

EVA & CANDELA (¿CÓMO TE LLAMAS?) – North American Premiere

Dir: Ruth Caudeli, Colombia, 2018, 90 min

EVENING SHADOWS

Dir: Sridhar Rangayan, India, 2018, 102 min

HARD PAINT (TINTA BRUTA)

Dir: Filipe Matzembacher & Marcio Reolon, Brazil, 2018, 118 min

I MISS YOU WHEN I SEE YOU

Dir: Simon Chung, Hong Kong, 2018, 93 min

MALILA: THE FAREWELL FLOWER

Dir: Anucha Boonyawatana, Thailand, 2017, 96 min

MAPPLETHORPE

Dir: Ondi Timoner, USA, 2018, 102 min

MONTANA

Dir: Limor Shmila, Israel, 2017, 79 min

PORCUPINE LAKE

Dir: Ingrid Veninger, Canada, 2017, 84 min

POSTCARDS FROM LONDON

Dir: Steve McLean, United Kingdom, 2018, 87 min

RIOT

Dir: Jeffrey Walker, Australia, 2017, 106 min

SKATE KITCHEN

Dir: Crystal Moselle, USA, 2018, 105 min

SODOM – North American Premiere

Dir: Mark Wilshin, United Kingdom, 2017, 94 min

THAT NIGHT OF NOVEMBER (NOVE DE NOVEMBRO)

Dir: Lázaro Louzao, Spain, 2018, 84 min

TUCKED – World Premiere

Dir: Jamie Patterson, United Kingdom, 2017, 80 min

TWO IN THE BUSH: A LOVE STORY – World Premiere

Dir: Laura Madalinski, USA, 2017, 97 min

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Dir: Madeleine Olnek, USA, 2018, 84 min

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

BAD REPUTATION

Dir: Kevin Kerslake, USA, 2018, 98 min

CALL HER GANDA

Dir: PJ Raval, Philippines/USA, 2018, 93 min

CONVERSATIONS WITH GAY ELDERS: KERBY LAUDERDALE

Dir: David Weissman, USA, 2017, 69 min

DYKES, CAMERA, ACTION!

Dir: Caroline Berler, USA, 2018, 58 min

EVERY ACT OF LIFE

Dir: Jeff Kaufman, USA, 2017, 92 min

GAME GIRLS

Dir: Alina Skrzeszewska, France/Germany, 2018, 90 min

GOSPEL OF EUREKA

Dir: Michael Palmieri & Donal Mosher, USA, 2018, 75 min

THE ICE KING

Dir: James Erskine, United Kingdom, 2018, 89 min

LEITIS IN WAITING

Dir: Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson & Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Tonga/USA, 2018, 72 min

LOOKING FOR?

Dir: Tung-Yen Chou, Taiwan, 2017, 60 min

MAN MADE

Dir: T Cooper, USA, 2018, 97 min

MR. GAY SYRIA

Dir: Ayşe Toprak, Turkey/France/Germany, 2017, 87 min

ROOM TO GROW (World Premiere)

Dir: Matt Alber & Jon Garcia, USA, 2018, 89 min

SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD

Dir: Matt Tyrnauer, USA, 2017, 98 min

SHAKEDOWN

Dir: Leilah Weinraub, USA, 2018, 82 min

TRANSMILITARY

Dir: Gabriel Silverman & Fiona Dawson, USA, 2018, 93 min

EPISODIC PROGRAMS

BONDING

Created by: Rightor Doyle, USA, 2018, 108 min

Two high school BFFS reunite and find they’re different as adults: he’s a newly-out gay man and she’s a dominatrix who’s going to tie him into her underground world of BDSM.

VIDA

Created by: Tanya Saracho, USA, 2018, 30 min

“Vida” is a new STARZ Original series about two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother’s identity.

STRANGERS & FÉMININ/FÉMININ

Created by: Mia Lidofsky (Strangers), USA, 2017, 52 min

Created by: Chloé Robichaud & Florence Gagnon (Féminin/Féminin), Canada, 2017, 43 min

Queer women are finding love and themselves in the second seasons of two of our favorite series from either side of the US/Canada border.

EPISODIC SHOWCASE

From the gay mafia to polyamory to queer and trans realities, this sampler of seven new independent series contemplates where our LGBTQ identities intersect, and how we can move forward together as a movement.

RILEY PARRA

Created by: Christin Baker, USA, 2018, 48 min

Lesbian detective Riley discovers the city’s mean streets are actually a centuries-old battleground between angels and demons.

THE FINDING HOME SERIES: LGBT IMMIGRANTS & ASYLUM SEEKERS

Dir. Abraham Troen, USA, 2017, 63 min

Explore the journeys of three queer immigrants in L.A. who have escaped persecution and violence in their native countries.

PLATINUM SECTION: EXPERIMENTAL FILMS & LIVE EVENTS

THE WILD BOYS (LES GARÇONS SAUVAGES)

Dir: Bertrand Mandico, France, 2017, 110 min

NARCISSISTER ORGAN PLAYER

Dir: Narcissister, USA, 2017, 91 min

BIXA TRAVESTY

Dir: Claudia Priscilla & Kiko Goifman, Brazil, 2018, 75 min

SHORTS SHOWCASE

Dir: Multiple, UK, USA, Mexico, Canada, 2018, 100 min

ALCHEMY PARTY

Bae Bae, Bebe Huxley, Dorian Electra, London Jade, Lulo, Luna Lovebad, Mood Killer, Weston Allen, The Uhuruverse, Narcissister, Nebulae Cult, Saturn Rising

SPECIAL EVENTS

THEY

Dir. Anahita Ghazvinizadeh, USA, 2017, 81 min

After two years of taking hormone blockers to postpone puberty, a non-binary 14-year-old considers whether to transition and where to find their place in the world.

BEYOND THE OPPOSITE SEX sponsored by Showtime Networks

Dir. Emily Abt & Bruce Hensel, USA, 2018, 89 min

In this sequel to Showtime’s The Opposite Sex, Rene and Jamie find that life after gender confirmation surgery comes with its own set of challenges.

THE CARMILLA MOVIE sponsored by Shaftesbury

Dir. Spencer Maybee, Canada, 2018, 94 min

Laura and Carmilla’s domestic bliss is threatened by an unknown evil forcing the “Scooby gang” to team up once more to save their humanity.

PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN sponsored by Annapurna Pictures

Dir: Angela Robinson, USA, 2017, 108 min

Angela Robinson introduces her latest feature about what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. Marston (Luke Evans) to create the iconic Wonder Woman character.

ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT: THE DARE PROJECT & CLAY FARMERS

Dir: Adam Salky, USA, 2005 & 2018, 33 min

Revisit two Outfest classics, including the story of a gay theatre kid and a curious jock reconnecting as adults, and the 30-year anniversary of a moving rural drama reminiscent of Brokeback Mountain.

THE ADVOCATE CELEBRATES 50 YEARS: A LONG ROAD TO FREEDOM sponsored by Here TV & The Advocate

Dir: William Clift, USA, 2018, 105 min

Over the course of five decades, The Advocate has reported the breaking news and ongoing challenges of the LGBTQ community.

BELIEVER sponsored by HBO

Dir. Don Argott, USA, 2018, 101 min

Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds makes it his mission to foster acceptance toward LGBTQ members of the Mormon Church by crafting an unforgettable rock festival.

ALONE IN THE GAME sponsored by AT&T Entertainment Group

Dir. Natalie Metzger & Michael Rohrbaugh, USA, 2018, 95 min

This documentary chronicles the challenges and triumphs of LGBTQ athletes in sports today, featuring Robbie Rogers, Gus Kenworthy, Layana White and Megan Rapinoe.

BAO BAO – World Premiere – sponsored by Taiwan Academy & Taiwan Ministry of Culture

Dir. Guang-cheng Shie, Taiwan, 2018, 97 min

A married lesbian couple’s relationship is challenged after one of the women promises their unborn child to another couple.

ALIFU, THE PRINCE/SS sponsored by Taiwan Academy & Taiwan Ministry of Culture

Dir. Wang Yu-Lin, Taiwan, 2017, 91 min

The intersection of several individuals in present-day Taiwan creates a colorful tapestry of LGBTQ lives, including Alifu, a young hairdresser who longs for a sex-change operation.

QUEEROES

Jill Soloway, Lena Waithe and Tanya Saracho introduce an innovative new mentorship model to elevate queer, trans and POC storytelling.

ONE MINUTE MOVIE CONTEST

A selection of the work submitted to this year’s Outfest Fusion One Minute Movie Contest, on the topic of Keeping Silent / Speaking Truth.

AIDS DIVA: THE LEGEND OF CONNIE NORMAN (Sneak Preview)

Dir. Dante Alencastre, USA, 2018, 45 min

Seizing her power as she confronts her mortality, trailblazing trans activist Connie Norman evolves as an irrepressible, challenging and soulful voice for the AIDS and queer communities of early 90’s Los Angeles.

Panels & Workshops:

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: THE TRUTH ABOUT CONTENT BY & FOR LGBTQ+ WOMEN Sponsored by AT&T Hello Lab

LGBTQ+ women have been at the forefront of many movements throughout history. However, in Hollywood, queer women remain the least represented community in front of and behind the camera. This discussion will explore the past, present, and future LGBTQ+ women in entertainment, bringing together trailblazers who are leading the charge for a more inclusive and multi-dimensional landscape.

TRANS SUMMIT

Whether you’re an actor, artist, activist or academic, you’re welcomed here. The afternoon will begin with our Academy Award-nominated keynote speaker Yance Ford (Strong Island), followed by three compelling case studies focused on specific areas of need in media representation. The room will then come together for an unedited, organic, and dynamic conversation about issues relating to the trans and non-binary experience, moderated by the LA Times’ award-winning reporter Tre’vell Anderson.

BI IN THE BIZ sponsored by SAG-AFTRA and SAGIndie

While the L, G and T communities have made great strides toward visibility in the culture, the B’s still remain relatively hidden, even in the entertainment industry. This panel will feature out bisexual actors and entertainment industry professionals discussing the specific challenges and opportunities for film, TV and online performers who identify as such. Break out of the bi closet as we explore the politics and the pragmatism of actors living out in the open.

THE NEW AIDS NARRATIVE PANEL

Nearly 30 years since the first films about the HIV/AIDS epidemic hit the big screen, a new wave of scripted dramas is emerging. Join Outfest and GLAAD for a discussion of the history of HIV/AIDS representation in cinema, and what the arrival of films like BPM (Beats Per Minute), 1985 and Bohemian Rhapsody means with regards to telling HIV/AIDS stories to a new generation.

OUTFEST FORWARD

SCREENWRITING LAB: LIVE READING

Outfest’s annual live reading of scenes from the five scripts chosen for the 2018 Outfest Screenwriting Lab.

OUTSET SHORTS SCREENING

VICTORY BOULEVARD

Dir/Scr: Jonny Alvarez, Producer: Ash Lavacca, Production Designers: Tristin Brown & Juliet Delgado, Mentor: Henry Alberto

BLESS THE USA

Dir/Scr: Sebastian Vergara, Co-Dir/Producer: Anthony Rizo, Production Design Mentor: Haharhel Valencia, Mentor: Marcos Davalos

SIGNOURNEY WEAVER

Dir/Scr: Andrea Ngeleka, Producer: Tiffany Patterson, Production Designer: Hesed Kim, Mentors: Doendray Gossfield & Quincy LeNear Gossfield

THE CURSE

Dir/Scr: Dave Berenato, Producer: Moira McFadden, Production Designer: Juliet Delgado, Mentors: Coley Sohn & Leanna Creel

FLAMERS:BOTTOMS IN A BRUSHFIRE

Dir/Scr: Capucine Berney, Producer: Alfredo Hernandez, Production Designer: Tristin Brown, Mentor: Assaad Yacoub.

OUTFEST UCLA LEGACY PROJECT

BUDDIES

Dir: Arthur J. Bressan Jr., USA, 1985, 81 min

DUCK SEASON (TEMPORADA DE PATOS)

Dir: Fernando Eimbcke, Mexico, 2004, 90 min

SHOPPING FOR FANGS

Dir: Quentin Lee & Justin Lin, USA, 1997, 90 min

SHOW ME LOVE (FUCKING ÅMÅL)

Dir. Lukas Moodysson, Sweden, 1998, 89 min