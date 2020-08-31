Film
Outfest Encore Through Sept. 7; Award Winners Announced
Outfest, LA’s internationally-known LGBTQ film festival, will extend its run Aug. 31-Sept. 7 with the first-ever Outfest Encore.
“We kept hearing that there wasn’t enough time,” according to Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro, so “we’re making a selection of the top films and shorts available for one more week for only $24.99.”
Films replaying for Outfest’s virtual film festival include Grand Jury Award winners “Minyan” and “Los Fuertes” (“The Strong Ones”), along with more than 100 films, daily features and nearly the entire shorts program from the festival. Films include: “Cicada,” “Two of Us” (Deux), “Gossamer Folds,” “Minyan,” “Tahara,” “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” “Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story,” “The Carnivores,” “Dry Wind,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Shiva Baby,” “Alice Junior,” “Cured,” “Becoming a Man in 127 Easy Steps,” “Ask Any Buddy,” “Your Mother’s Comfort,” and “Lily Tomlin: The Film Behind the Show.”
The Outfest LA Film Festival ran Aug. 20-30, 2020. More than 160 films to be released over the next 11 days, with passes starting at $20. Visit OutfestLA2020.com to see the lineup. The presenting sponsor of the festival is WarnerMedia.
Festival winners and selected features will launch daily for 24-hours each. Nearly the entire shorts program will stream all week.
Outfest Under the Stars Drive-in Screenings: Outfest screens some of its films on outdoor screens at Calamigos Ranch & Resort in Malibu Hills. The drive-in screenings take place at the 4,000-acre ranch in the Malibu mountains just above Calabasas.
“It’s a unique opportunity to watch and celebrate safely with the Outfest community,” says Outfest organizers. Some screenings will include exclusive Q&As and live performances.
AWARD WINNERS
Experimental Short
Canis Major, directed by Charli Brissey
Documentary Short
Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel
Narrative Short
Kapaemahu, directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson
Episodic
Hidden Canyons, directed by Brant Rotnem, Fawzia Mirza
Documentary Feature
P.S. Burn This Letter Please (pictured), directed by Michael Seligman, Jennifer Tiexiera
Narrative Feature
Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo
Debut Narrative Feature
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, directed by Ali LeRoi
Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature
Your Mother’s Comfort, directed by Adam Golub
Documentary Feature Special Mention
Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story (pictured), directed by Posy Dixon
Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short
Heavenly Brown Body, directed by Leslie Foster
Documentary Short Special Mention
Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel
Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Short
Babydyke (pictured), directed by Tone Ottilie
International Narrative Short Film Special Mention
Instructions to Let Go, directed by Gustavo Gamero
Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Narrative Short
In France Michelle is a Man’s Name (pictured), directed by Em Weinstein. This award is sponsored by Panavision and Iron Works providing an $80,000 camera and post-production package to the filmmaker towards their next project.
U.S. Narrative Short Special Mentions
Tape (directed by Jojo Erholz) & Flex (directed by Matt Porter)
Special Mention for Performance
Chris Petrovski, How to Say I Love You at Night
Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Feature
Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones) (pictured), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo
International Narrative Feature, Special Mention
Alice Junior (directed by Gil Baroni) & Dry Wind (directed by Daniel Nolasco)
Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance in an International Narrative Feature
Thiessa Woinbackk, Valentina
Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, International Narrative
Faraz Shariat & Paulina Lorenz, No Hard Feelings
Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature
Minyan (pictured), directed by Eric Steel
U.S. Narrative Feature, Special Mention
Tahara, directed by Olivia Peace
Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, U.S. Narrative
Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby
Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance, U.S. Narrative
Sasha Knight, Cowboys
Emerging Talent
Terrance Daye, director of -Ship: A Visual Poem
Award for Freedom
Freedia Got a Gun, directed by Chris McKim
Artistic Achievement
Magic Hour (pictured), directed by Che Grayson
