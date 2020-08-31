Outfest Encore Through Sept. 7; Award Winners Announced

Outfest, LA’s internationally-known LGBTQ film festival, will extend its run Aug. 31-Sept. 7 with the first-ever Outfest Encore.

“We kept hearing that there wasn’t enough time,” according to Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro, so “we’re making a selection of the top films and shorts available for one more week for only $24.99.”

Films replaying for Outfest’s virtual film festival include Grand Jury Award winners “Minyan” and “Los Fuertes” (“The Strong Ones”), along with more than 100 films, daily features and nearly the entire shorts program from the festival. Films include: “Cicada,” “Two of Us” (Deux), “Gossamer Folds,” “Minyan,” “Tahara,” “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” “Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story,” “The Carnivores,” “Dry Wind,” “No Hard Feelings,” “Shiva Baby,” “Alice Junior,” “Cured,” “Becoming a Man in 127 Easy Steps,” “Ask Any Buddy,” “Your Mother’s Comfort,” and “Lily Tomlin: The Film Behind the Show.”

Purchase an Encore Pass and get a complementary 1-month subscription to Outfest Now, the newly launched year-round LGBTQIA+ streaming platform, hosting the best of queer cinema and past Outfest films, as well as the digital home of Outfest Festivals.

Click here for the Outfest Now pass.

The Outfest LA Film Festival ran Aug. 20-30, 2020. More than 160 films to be released over the next 11 days, with passes starting at $20. Visit OutfestLA2020.com to see the lineup. The presenting sponsor of the festival is WarnerMedia.

Festival winners and selected features will launch daily for 24-hours each. Nearly the entire shorts program will stream all week.

Outfest Under the Stars Drive-in Screenings: Outfest screens some of its films on outdoor screens at Calamigos Ranch & Resort in Malibu Hills. The drive-in screenings take place at the 4,000-acre ranch in the Malibu mountains just above Calabasas.

“It’s a unique opportunity to watch and celebrate safely with the Outfest community,” says Outfest organizers. Some screenings will include exclusive Q&As and live performances.

To purchase films individually click here.

For more about Encore Week see outfestla2020.com.

AWARD WINNERS

Experimental Short

Canis Major, directed by Charli Brissey

Documentary Short

Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel

Narrative Short

Kapaemahu, directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson

Episodic

Hidden Canyons, directed by Brant Rotnem, Fawzia Mirza

Documentary Feature

P.S. Burn This Letter Please (pictured), directed by Michael Seligman, Jennifer Tiexiera

Narrative Feature

Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

Debut Narrative Feature

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, directed by Ali LeRoi

Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature

Your Mother’s Comfort, directed by Adam Golub

Documentary Feature Special Mention

Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story (pictured), directed by Posy Dixon

Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Short

Heavenly Brown Body, directed by Leslie Foster

Documentary Short Special Mention

Where My Girls, directed by Mads Engel

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Short

Babydyke (pictured), directed by Tone Ottilie

International Narrative Short Film Special Mention

Instructions to Let Go, directed by Gustavo Gamero

Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Narrative Short

In France Michelle is a Man’s Name (pictured), directed by Em Weinstein. This award is sponsored by Panavision and Iron Works providing an $80,000 camera and post-production package to the filmmaker towards their next project.

U.S. Narrative Short Special Mentions

Tape (directed by Jojo Erholz) & Flex (directed by Matt Porter)

Special Mention for Performance

Chris Petrovski, How to Say I Love You at Night

Grand Jury Prize for Best International Narrative Feature

Los Fuertes (The Strong Ones) (pictured), directed by Omar Zúñiga Hidalgo

International Narrative Feature, Special Mention

Alice Junior (directed by Gil Baroni) & Dry Wind (directed by Daniel Nolasco)

Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance in an International Narrative Feature

Thiessa Woinbackk, Valentina

Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, International Narrative

Faraz Shariat & Paulina Lorenz, No Hard Feelings

Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature

Minyan (pictured), directed by Eric Steel

U.S. Narrative Feature, Special Mention

Tahara, directed by Olivia Peace

Grand Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, U.S. Narrative

Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby

Grand Jury Prize for Best Performance, U.S. Narrative

Sasha Knight, Cowboys

Emerging Talent

Terrance Daye, director of -Ship: A Visual Poem

Award for Freedom

Freedia Got a Gun, directed by Chris McKim

Artistic Achievement

Magic Hour (pictured), directed by Che Grayson