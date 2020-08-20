Film

Outfest Film Festival – Online & Drive-In Aug. 20-30

Updated: Week Two of Outfest LA is in full swing, meaning there are only five days left until the festival is over. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve reduced the price of our All-Access Pass to $49.99 for the rest of the festival!

There are still plenty of incredible features, shorts, and documentaries coming up, as well as special events, Q&As with the filmmakers, and so much more. Films are only available for 72 hours: the longer you wait, the less you watch.

So…what are you waiting for? Get your All-Access pass today!
Not ready for the All-Access Pass? Grab one of the carefully curated film bundles filled with features and shorts for the price of a single ticket!
Book yourself a ticket to one of the Outfest Under The Stars drive-in screenings, playing Friday-Sunday at Calamigos Ranch.
Available Tuesday through Thursday. Watch before they leave the festival!
NO HARD FEELINGS (WIR)

Parvis, the son of exiled Iranians, copes with life in his small German hometown by indulging himself with pop culture, steamy Grindr dates, and raves. Winner of the Teddy Award for Best Feature at the 2020 Berlinale.

A Pastor and his wife decide to try dating other men as a way of dealing with the fact that he is gay and despite the fact that they’re still married.

These vibrant shorts beautifully bring to life stories of trauma and pain, connection and love, myth and memory with an assortment of unique styles encapsulating the queer imagination.
BECOMING A MAN IN 127 EASY STEPS

Scott Turner Schofield’s dazzingly-crafted one-man show covers lifelong themes of childhood, parenthood, love, sex, death, and survival in a nuanced, deeply considered portrait of a transgender man and his remarkable becoming.

Seventeen-year-old Valentina moves to the countryside of Brazil with her mother to start a fresh new life, but her plan to be private about her gender history proves difficult.

Whether told in quick installments or a single tantalizing episode, the tales in this collection exemplify the infinite creativity, passion, and raw talent that exists in queer episodic storytelling.
SHIVA BABY

Danielle manages to endure several years’ worth of self-discovery and embarrassment over the course of one calamitous afternoon as her neurotic family, overachieving ex-girlfriend, and secret sugar daddy converge on a shiva for her half-remembered relative.
¡GAYTINO! MADE IN AMERICA

Dan Guerrero’s autobiographical one-man play explores his upbringing in East LA as a gay kid with a Chicano music legend of a father.

DRIVE-IN SCREENINGS SCHEDULE:

WEEKEND 2

  • FRIDAY, AUG. 28:  

    • 7:45 PM – Girls Shorts + AHEAD OF THE CURVE 

    • 8:00 PM – Latinx Shorts + LA LEYENDA NEGRA 

  • SATURDAY, AUG. 29:  

    • 7:45 PM – MINYAN 

    • 8:00 PM – P.S. BURN THIS LETTER PLEASE 

  • SUNDAY, AUG. 30:  

    • 8:00 PM – TWO EYES – live music pre-show by Ryan Cassata, pre-recorded musical set by Nakhane 

    • 7:45 PM – DRAMARAMA 

Aug. 20, 2020

The Outfest LA Film Festival began Aug. 20, 2020. More than 160 films to be released over the next 11 days, with passes starting at $20. Visit OutfestLA2020.com to get started..

Outfest Under the Stars Drive-in Screenings: Outfest will screen some of its films on outdoor screens at Calamigos Ranch & Resort in Malibu Hills. Two three-day weekends of drive-in screenings will take place at the 4,000-acre ranch in the Malibu mountains just above Calabasas.

“It’s a unique opportunity to watch and celebrate safely with the Outfest community,” says Outfest organizers. Some screenings will include exclusive Q&As and live performances.

NOW PLAYING:

These films and more are available today for the next 72 hours, watch before they leave the festival!

CICADA
Summer 2013, New York City: polysexual Millennial goofball Ben bounces from gig to gig almost as often as he changes lovers.

 

GOSSAMER FOLDS 

It’s 1986 when 10-year-old Tate is uprooted to the suburbs of Kansas City as his parents attempt to salvage their marriage with a new start. As their family begins to unravel, he finds solace in his new neighbors: a retired professor and his transgender daughter.

 

 

 

STRANGER INSIDE

Newly transferred to the State Women’s Facility, charismatic youth offender Treasure hopes to make contact with lifelong inmate Brownie, who she believes is her estranged mother.

 

 

GAG OF THE SEASON

We all need a good laugh here and there. These shorts will make you pull out those extra pants from the trunk of your car after you spill all the tea from laughing.

 

TWO OF US

Nina and Madeleine have hidden their passionate love for decades. From their families’ points of view, they are two neighbors sharing a hallway during their sunset years.

 

