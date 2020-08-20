Outfest Film Festival – Online & Drive-In Aug. 20-30

Aug. 20, 2020

The Outfest LA Film Festival began Aug. 20, 2020. More than 160 films to be released over the next 11 days, with passes starting at $20. Visit OutfestLA2020.com to get started..

Outfest Under the Stars Drive-in Screenings: Outfest will screen some of its films on outdoor screens at Calamigos Ranch & Resort in Malibu Hills. Two three-day weekends of drive-in screenings will take place at the 4,000-acre ranch in the Malibu mountains just above Calabasas.

“It’s a unique opportunity to watch and celebrate safely with the Outfest community,” says Outfest organizers. Some screenings will include exclusive Q&As and live performances.

DRIVE IN TICKETS

BROWSE THE FILM GUIDE

Get Your PASS Here



NOW PLAYING:

These films and more are available today for the next 72 hours, watch before they leave the festival!

CICADA

Summer 2013, New York City: polysexual Millennial goofball Ben bounces from gig to gig almost as often as he changes lovers.

GOSSAMER FOLDS

It’s 1986 when 10-year-old Tate is uprooted to the suburbs of Kansas City as his parents attempt to salvage their marriage with a new start. As their family begins to unravel, he finds solace in his new neighbors: a retired professor and his transgender daughter.

STRANGER INSIDE

Newly transferred to the State Women’s Facility, charismatic youth offender Treasure hopes to make contact with lifelong inmate Brownie, who she believes is her estranged mother.

GAG OF THE SEASON

We all need a good laugh here and there. These shorts will make you pull out those extra pants from the trunk of your car after you spill all the tea from laughing.

TWO OF US

Nina and Madeleine have hidden their passionate love for decades. From their families’ points of view, they are two neighbors sharing a hallway during their sunset years.