Outfest Film Festival – Online & Drive-In Aug. 20-30

Updated: Week Two of Outfest LA is in full swing, meaning there are only five days left until the festival is over. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve reduced the price of our All-Access Pass to $49.99 for the rest of the festival!
There are still plenty of incredible features, shorts, and documentaries coming up, as well as special events, Q&As with the filmmakers, and so much more. Films are only available for 72 hours: the longer you wait, the less you watch.
So…what are you waiting for? Get your All-Access pass today!
Parvis, the son of exiled Iranians, copes with life in his small German hometown by indulging himself with pop culture, steamy Grindr dates, and raves. Winner of the Teddy Award for Best Feature at the 2020 Berlinale.
Scott Turner Schofield’s dazzingly-crafted one-man show covers lifelong themes of childhood, parenthood, love, sex, death, and survival in a nuanced, deeply considered portrait of a transgender man and his remarkable becoming.
Danielle manages to endure several years’ worth of self-discovery and embarrassment over the course of one calamitous afternoon as her neurotic family, overachieving ex-girlfriend, and secret sugar daddy converge on a shiva for her half-remembered relative.
Dan Guerrero’s autobiographical one-man play explores his upbringing in East LA as a gay kid with a Chicano music legend of a father.
DRIVE-IN SCREENINGS SCHEDULE:
WEEKEND 2
FRIDAY, AUG. 28:
7:45 PM – Girls Shorts + AHEAD OF THE CURVE
8:00 PM – Latinx Shorts + LA LEYENDA NEGRA
SATURDAY, AUG. 29:
7:45 PM – MINYAN
8:00 PM – P.S. BURN THIS LETTER PLEASE
SUNDAY, AUG. 30:
8:00 PM – TWO EYES – live music pre-show by Ryan Cassata, pre-recorded musical set by Nakhane
7:45 PM – DRAMARAMA
Aug. 20, 2020
The Outfest LA Film Festival began Aug. 20, 2020. More than 160 films to be released over the next 11 days, with passes starting at $20. Visit OutfestLA2020.comto get started..
Outfest Under the StarsDrive-in Screenings: Outfest will screen some of its films on outdoor screens at Calamigos Ranch & Resort in Malibu Hills. Two three-day weekends of drive-in screenings will take place at the 4,000-acre ranch in the Malibu mountains just above Calabasas.
“It’s a unique opportunity to watch and celebrate safely with the Outfest community,” says Outfest organizers. Some screenings will include exclusive Q&As and live performances.
It’s 1986 when 10-year-old Tate is uprooted to the suburbs of Kansas City as his parents attempt to salvage their marriage with a new start. As their family begins to unravel, he finds solace in his new neighbors: a retired professor and his transgender daughter.
