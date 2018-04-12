Outfest Films on Amazon Prime

Amazon announced this week that more than 60 official feature film selections from Outfest are now available on Prime Video. The collection is made available through the Prime Video Direct (formerly Amazon Video Direct) self-publishing program which enables rights holders, from filmmakers to distributors, to make their content available to Prime members and earn royalties based on customer engagement.

“These are challenging times for many and reports of violence against LGBTQ citizens are on the rise,” said Christopher Racster, executive director of Outfest. “Even more than ever, I believe in the power of our stories to change that narrative be it for a young teen in Iowa to watch a fully developed LGBTQ character and see a path forward for their own life, to a parent turning on the TV to better understand their child, to you in your living room reliving a favorite Outfest moment or catching a film you had always wanted to see. It is a partnership like this that will carry our stories across the widest network and reach the most individuals.”

As part of Amazon’s Festival Favorites, more than 60 Outfest Official Selection feature films are available through Prime Video.

Among them are award-winning A Sinner in Mecca, winner of 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary; Open, the first American film to win the Teddy Jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival; The Gymnast, winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award: Outstanding American Narrative Feature; GBF, Outfest Screenwriting Lab script and 2013 Outfest Los Angeles Closing Night Film, and Women Who Kill, nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 Best First Screenplay.

“It is an honor to be able to showcase the amazing work that has screened with us throughout the years and to have the opportunity to bring these stories into the homes of millions of viewers,” Racster said.

Prime Video Direct is a self-service program for studios, distributors, and content creators from around the world to make their video content available to Amazon customers and earn royalties based on customer engagement. Through presence at international film festivals and through direct/strategic relationships with studios, distributors and filmmakers, PVD aims to support the overall growth of Prime Video worldwide.

CLICK HERE for the films on Prime Video.