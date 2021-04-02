Outfest Fusion Returns April 16-20, Digital & Drive-In

The Outfest Fusion Film Festival returns April 16-20, 2021 with five days of screenings, performances, panels and workshops through both digital and drive-in venues.

Now in its 18th year, Outfest Fusion curates and exhibits films and other cultural and creative expressions from QTBIPOC creators (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color), from seasoned veterans to exciting new voices.

Outfest Fusion History

Outfest Fusion began in 2004 in response to a public and industry desire for an event that gives voice to storytellers and filmmakers of color who struggled for visibility and opportunity. They spoke to a diverse LGBTQIA+ audience that spanned the globe, looking for inclusive spaces and celebrations that featured expertly curated and exhibited films, stories and art that reflected their unique lives. To date Outfest Fusion has showcased over 10,000 works to nearly 250,000 viewers, and impacted over 2500 community members and industry career climbers with its Fusion workshops and events.

The films and TV shows that screen at Outfest Fusion showcase the stories of queer and trans communities of color, enabling them to see themselves on the big screen, often for the very first time. The ability to tell one’s own story is a powerful experience, and to be able see oneself fully in a story is a validating experience.

Artist & Filmmaker Opportunities

Each year the Outfest InFusion Studio summit, in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal, welcomes the film festival’s alumni and filmmaker members to engage with studio-partner speakers, panels, workshops, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes studio tour for attendees. InFusion forges connections between emerging filmmaker’s LGBTQIA+ of color and established studios to nurture their relationships.

The One-Minute Movie Contest

The One-Minute Movie Contest is the most democratic way to discover new voices and bring them into the Outfest Fusion family. When the theme is announced, aspiring and established filmmakers alike use their cell phones or cameras to shoot a one-minute short film on the topic. All the submissions are screened at the Outfest Fusion Finale Party, followed by audience voting and an announcement of the winners. Winners receive a cash prize as well as an Outfest membership and their films go on to play at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ Film Festival in July.

For program and updated details click Outfest Fusion page.

