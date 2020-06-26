Outfest Screenings Celebrate Pride

If you feel “safer at home” while commemorating Pride this year, Outfest is joining numerous organizations that are providing free virtual events and entertainment options.

Beginning Friday at 5 p.m. (PST) with a special screening of “The Normal Heart,” Outfest teams up with AARP to offer a digital platform, UnitedinPrideFest.com/AARP, with exclusive LGBTQ+ programming to “support, amplify and uplift LGBTQ+ older adults while they shelter in place.”

The Outfest Pride Project with AARP runs through July 5, featuring a curated selection of feature-length and short film highlights from Outfest Fusion and Outfest Los Angeles film festivals.



Click here to see more films and to watch now!

The collection of films and live events, featuring LGBTQ+ filmmakers and creators of color, are available by signing up via the link provided on the website. You’ll receive an e-mail confirmation with access to watch the pride content.

Included in the titles are “Acuitzeramo” and “Bayard and Me.” “Acuitzeramo” (2019) is the story of a gay Mexican elder who loses his longtime partner, and calls his partner’s estranged son to tell him of his father’s passing. Unaware of their relationship, the son travels from Chicago to attend his father’s funeral in the rural Mexican town.

“Bayard & Me” (2017) is the true story of Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin, and his younger boyfriend Walter Naegle, whom he adopted to obtain the legal protections of marriage. In this intimate love story, Walter remembers Bayard and a time when gay marriage was inconceivable.

The event also includes live Q&As, spotlighting those in the global queer and trans family living out and proud across generations.