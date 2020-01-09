‘Parasite,’ Banderas, Zellweger Earn Top Dorian Awards

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” gobbled up five wins, including Film of the Year, Director and Screenplay, at the GALECA (Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics) Dorian Awards.

Photo Courtesy PARASITE



Comprised of 260 primarily U.S. journalists covering film and television, the society announced its choice for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more, across a host of mainstream and LGBTQ-focused categories.

Renée Zellweger took Performance of the Year for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy,” with Antonio Banderas as the top actor for “Pain and Glory.” The society’s Rising Star of the Year went to Florence Pugh for her performance in “Little Women”.

Among the professional LGBTQ journalist group’s trademark categories, “Booksmart” scored as Unsung Film of the Year, while “Cats” took the group’s semi-dubious, if affectionate, Campy Flick of the Year category.

With the society’s recent move to spin off its television categories with a separate ceremony starting this August, the Dorians’ TV categories came with a somewhat truncated eligibility window, from Jan. 1 through Nov. 1.

FX’s “Pose” again won TV Drama of the Year and LGBTQ TV Drama for the second year—and its star Billy Porter took another Dorian win as well, while Comedy Central’s “The Other Two” was named best Unsung TV Show. Amazon’s “Fleabag” was anointed TV Comedy of the Year, with star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge reigning as TV Performance of the Year—Actress and Wilde Wit of the Year.

Lady Gaga wowed GALECA’s members in a special vote as Wilde Artist of the Decade. Gaga’s duet with Bradley Cooper on “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars also counted with the group’s the TV Musical Performance of the Year.

As previously announced Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of “Booksmart,” will receive a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, in Los Angeles, before football fever kicks in. The invitation-only event will include a raise of the glass to Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year.

GALECA, formed in 2009, aims to generate camaraderie and solidarity in an unsettling media environment, champion constructive film and television criticism and elevate the craft of entertainment journalism. Via panels, screenings and the annual Dorian Awards, GALECA also strives to remind at-risk youth, bullies and bigots that the world looks to the Q eye for leads on great, unique movies and TV.

How would the world fare without knowing what’s campy?

For a complete list of the nominees and winners, visit GALECA.org