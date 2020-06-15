PBS Events Celebrate Playwright Terrence McNally

Actors Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, F. Murray Abraham, Audra Macdonald, Edie Falco, John Slattery, and Billy Porter are just a few theater legends interviewed in the documentary “Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life,” which begins streaming today, June 15, on pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS Video app, through Aug. 31, 2020.

The streaming is the first in a series of events that have been organized in memory of the life and legacy of the Tony® Award winning playwright Terrence McNally, celebrating his “life, literary excellence, and legacy on the world.”

McNally, in addition to his work as a legendary and beloved playwright, was an LGBT activist. Many of his most famous works (“Master Class,” “Ragtime,” “Love! Valour! Compassion!,” “Frankie and Johnny in the Clare De Lune,” and “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” to name a few) featured gay characters and themes. The film spotlights the remarkable legacy of the prolific McNally, who died of COVID complications on March 24.

On Wednesday, June 17, the first of three discussions and talkbacks takes place with Writer-Director-Producer Jeff Kaufman, who will be joined by Tony® Award winning actors André De Shields, John Glover and John Benjamin Hickey.

The film captures McNally’s essence, and acts as a beacon of hope for future generations of writers, LGBTQ+ youth, and storytellers who also dream of living out loud. It premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival to stellar reviews and endearing audience reactions. In June 2019, American Masters broadcast the film nationally on PBS. The film has been submitted for the 2020 EMMYS® consideration in several craft categories including Non-fiction Directing; Non-fiction Editing; and Non-Fiction Sound Mixing.

Upcoming Virtual Discussion – For more information on these events and how to RSVP go to www.everyactoflife.com

OVEE DISCUSSION

Wednesday, June 17 at 5:00 PM PST/8 PM EST

Special Pride Month Celebration with Director, Writer and Producer Jeff Kaufman and

Tony® Award-Winning Actors André De Shields, John Glover and John Benjamin Hickey

Moderated by Lucy Mukerjee of the Tribeca Film Festival

IDA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT!

Wednesday, July 1 at 6:00 PM PST/9 PM EST

Panel Discussion with Director, Writer and Producer Jeff Kaufman and

Tony®, Grammy®, Emmy® and Oscar® Award Winner Rita Moreno and Tony®, Grammy® and Emmy® Award Winner Billy Porter

Moderated by IDA Executive Director Simon Kilmurry

OVEE DISCUSSION!

Wednesday, July 8 at 5:00 PM PST/8 PM EST

Panel Discussion with Director, Writer and Producer Jeff Kaufman together with

Tony®-Nominated Producer Tom Kirdahy and other guests TBD

Moderated by David Rooney – Chief Film Critic for The Hollywood Reporter

“Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life,” is a production of Floating World Pictures in association with Lakeview Productions and Talu Productions. Marcia S. Ross is producer. Jay Alix and Una Jackman, Suzi Dietz, Tom Kirdahy, Mark Lee, Ted Snowdon and Duffy Violante, and Buddy Steves and Rowena Young are executive producers. Marion Swaybill is consulting executive producer. Asher Bingham is editor with music by Laura Karpman and Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum. Jordan Black, Autumn Eakin and Anthony Lucido are cinematographers. Michael Kantor is executive producer for American Masters.

Funding for the film is provided in part by National Endowment for the Arts, plus The Edward F. Limato Foundation, The Noël Coward Foundation, and The Hunter Ward Foundation.