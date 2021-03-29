‘Pet Peeves’ Premieres April 11, National Pet Day

If you are a “Mommy” or “Daddy,” “Auntie” or “Uncle” to a pet, your ears might perk up at the idea of the new Revry TV series “Pet Peeves,” featuring a pet psychic.

But in the dark comedy that premieres on April 11, National Pet Day, the psychic is an ex-con who has trouble leaving his felonious life behind.

Creator Spencer Schilly (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) says the series “gives us a glimpse into what that world would look like, and how things can get messy when we humans don’t like what we hear.”

The newly paroled pet psychic, Milton Michaels, is played by Jonah Blechman (“Another Gay Movie,” “This Boy’s Life”). Released after 15 years behind bars in Florida, Milton moves to California to live with his sister and restart his pet psychic career.

But the fur flies as he attempts and fails at keeping his past buried.

When Milton’s childhood tormentor Candice claims that her dog has been kidnapped, she tricks Milton into a scheme that could jeopardize his freedom. Meanwhile, Milton’s sister frets that he’s staying in contact with his prison boyfriend, who remains in the Florida lockup.

“Oh, what our animals could tell about us!” says Blechman of his role. “The concept of going intimately into the lives of people and their pets totally hit my funny bone and was equally fascinating to explore.”

The series premieres for free on the global queer TV network Revry, on April 11 at 5 p.m. (PT) / 8 p.m. (ET), and then On Demand at Revry.tv.

“I’ve always had a special connection to animals, and feel they need to be heard,” says Schilly. “If we had more Milton’s among us, listening to the animals and speaking on their behalf, the world would be a much better place.”