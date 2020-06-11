Classics Screen for Pride Month

Providing “virtual cinemas” for temporarily closed independent theaters, Kino Marquee presents restored versions of three German classics of early cinema for Pride Month. (Click to watch the trailer)

Pioneers of Queer Cinema will be available via Virtual Cinemas across the U.S. starting Friday, June 12, with Laemmle Theaters & Lumiere Cinema, and starting July 3 for the New York Film Forum.

The featured films are three classic German films restored by the Friedrich-Wilhelm-Murnau Stiftung, Deutsches Filminstitut, Danish Film Institute, and Bundesarchiv-Filmarchiv, feature new English translations. See the descriptions below.

“MADCHEN IN UNIFORM” (1931) is directed by LEONTINE SAGAN

In German with English subtitles.

A vital landmark in the history of queer cinema, "Mädchen in Uniform" is a remarkably brave and honest film about nascent love between women at a boarding school for girls.



Vulnerable and quiet, Manuela von Meinhardis (Hertha Thiele) struggles to adjust to the stern discipline of the heavily-regimented institution. In time, she gains confidence through a friendship with one of her teachers (Dorothea Wieck). But no relationship between women, no matter how chaste, is to be permitted, and under the constant threat of punishment or expulsion, Manuela desperately tries to keep hope and love alive.

Beyond its acclaim as a groundbreaking work in LGBTQ culture, “Mädchen in Uniform” has also been hailed as a timeless fable of the struggle of the innocent against the totalitarian forces of oppression-especially poignant since it was produced in Germany amidst the rise of the Nazi Party.