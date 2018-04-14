‘Reality Check’ Debuts on KPFK

Veteran radio host and journalist Cary Harrison (CBS, Clear Channel, Air America, SiriusXM, Public Radio), is debuting his latest radio program, Reality Check Live (RCL), on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., on Pacifica Network’s KPFK 90.7 FM.

RCL will broadcast coast-to-coast from its headquarters inside Hollywood’s Sunset-Gower Studios, in partnership with Los Angeles, New York, and Southern California public and commercial radio stations.



Harrison, a West Hollywood resident, promises that RCL will “prevent truth decay,” in an era of fake news and confusing spin, using roguish wit and clear facts. He adds that RCL resembles “the bastard stepchild of NPR and Howard Stern.” What some are calling an FCC coup; others are declaring an unapologetic commentary on the state of the nation, politics, and culture.

It is apropos that RCL broadcasts from the historic Sunset Gower Studios (formerly Columbia Pictures), as the headliners of the premiere broadcasts include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, rabble-rouser Roseanne Barr, Star Trek’s Nichelle Nicholas (Lt. Uhura), Rosario Dawson, and William H. Macy.

“Radio has sat silent for way too long, watching the nation teeter and fumble,” says Harrison. “Before leaving office, former President Obama challenged me to find some counter programming to AM radio’s Ku Kluxery, howls, and homophobic hootenannies. The Answer is twice-powerful FM radio stations along with fleets of trusted public and private radio broadcasters, TV, video, social media, and an impressive backbone of creative and passionate young people.



“We’re also cutting through net neutrality issues since FM has no bandwidth restrictions and can pentrate car windshields during rush hour. We’re featuring the best and brightest of high school and college students along with geeks, nerds, intellectuals, environmentalists, influencers, Comic-Conners, whistle-blowers, journalists, and real political heroes to buoy this new course.”

Reality Check Live is created and produced by Harrison. He believes in democratizing radio and propelling a strong voice for multiculturalism, inclusion, and free-flowing, best-achievable accurate information.

Following his afternoon drive-time in New York City, CBS commentaries in Chicago (“Realty Checks”), and syndicated daily radio features, Harrison originated America’s first LGBTQ+ network morning show for SiriusXM. He then joined Air America, hosting a daily show in LA (Harrison on the Edge), which pioneered the “Parade for World Peace”; now worldwide under the auspices of the U.N.



Harrison has been honored by the United Nations, the Mayor and City Councils of West Hollywood and Los Angeles for his environmental and peace work, The LA Press Club for news coverage, and was recently nominated for an Edward R. Murrow Award in public radio.

Reality Check Live launches on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on Pacifica Network’s 110,000-watt KPFK 90.7 FM, and other prime slots on independent, commercial and college stations. Visit www.RealityCheckLive.org for more information and additional ways to listen or watch.

Vic Gerami is a writer, columnist and a media contributor, for publications such as Frontiers Magazine, LA Weekly and Voice Media Group. His syndicated column “10 Questions with Vic” was a finalist for the Los Angeles Press Club’s “2017 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award.”