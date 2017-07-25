Return of ‘Will & Grace’ a Win for Human Rights Campaign

A donation to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) includes a chance to win tickets to the season premiere taping of the Emmy® Award-winning comedy “Will & Grace,” returning to NBC this fall. Winners not only will attend the Aug. 9 taping, but also take a behind-the-scenes tour of the set and have a chance to take photos with the cast. CLICK TO ENTER (deadline Friday)

Every $10 is an entry to win ($50 gets you 5 entries, $100 gets you 10, etc.). Every donation goes to HRC, and includes annual HRC membership. HRC represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters nationwide. As the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization, HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are ensured of their basic equal rights, and can be open, honest and safe at home, at work and in the community.

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on NBC. The show stars Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Megan Mullally (Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack).

The Prize:

2 people will win

Continental U.S., roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles (provided by HRC)

Two-night Hotel stay for two (provided by HRC)

Two tickets to the taping on Wednesday, Aug. 9 (timing TBD)

A photo with the cast

A tour of the set

The fine print: You are donating for a chance to win tickets to a taping of the television series “WILL & GRACE” (the “Series”). The nature and all details of the visit will be determined by the Series’ producers (“Producers”) and NBCUniversal LLC (“NBCU”) in their sole and exclusive discretion, subject to availability and production exigencies. The winner must be at least 18 years of age and available during the Series’ production schedule, specifically, on the dates selected by Producers and NBCU. The winner must sign NBCU’s “Set Visit” Release form before traveling to the set and follow all instructions given by the Producers and NBCU. Please note the specific tape date assigned to this chance to win; all winning tickets must be used on this assigned date. Travel is not included, unless arranged separately by the charity organization participating with that week’s donated tickets.