Review: ‘Deadpool 2’ Dead On

Deadpool 2 Film Review

Rated-R

(Marvel Entertainment/Fox)

Full disclosure? I cannot stand the character of Deadpool. In fact, I hate him. So much so, that when I’m buying comics and I even see him on a cover? I’ll instantly put it back on the shelf. His mere presence in a story is so annoying and subversive to me, that it changes the entire tone of any book.

Also, I’ve never understood Deadpool fanboys either? Them and their giddy, cultish adulation always trying to elevate him to an anti-establishment icon or worse, an ‘anti-hero’ or whatever it is they keep trying to do. Spare me.

In books, his comedy is too broad, his character, wildly inconsistent and just not suited for other books except perhaps, for his own. As far as superheroes go, I rank him right up there next to Bat-Mite or Superman’s Mr. Mxyzptlk.